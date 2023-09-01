Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Developer Says Initial Launch Was A Tragedy

Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated video game. Fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the latest RPG from the talented folks at CD Projekt Red. After bringing out The Witcher franchise, the studio began work on a new cyberpunk setting. It would have a narrative storyline to keep players pulled in, a lively city, and plenty of action-packed gameplay. Add in the fact that actor Keanu Reeves was involved, and you had a massive fanbase ready to jump into this RPG during 2020.

However, as you know, the game launched in a very rough state. After a series of delays, it looked like CD Projekt Red was pushing this game through the finish line despite needing far more time to be polished. It also didn’t help that the hardware at the time for consoles was barely able to run the game. So developers were forced to scrap plans after its release, and the floodgates opened with fans and critics calling the game out. Instead, they focused on ensuring that they could deliver enough updates to make this game meet their standards and expectations.

Fortunately, the developers did make some notable improvements and changes. We’re looking at a game that is far better today than it was when it initially launched. But fans are getting ready for the big expansion drop with Phantom Liberty. Cyberpunk 2077 only expansion is coming this month. One developer, Pawel Sasko, the guest director for the Cyberpunk 2077 game, recently commented on the upcoming launch.

27 days chooooomies 😱



First full-blown release since the 2020 tragedy. You cannot imagine how stresseful and hopefull it feels, in the same time 🥺 https://t.co/jsFy0LVzIk — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) August 30, 2023

The developer noted that this is their first full-blown release since the 2020 tragedy. As a result, the development team is stressed but also hopeful about this launch. We’re sure fans are also just as hopeful that the developers took the time to ensure this expansion was ready for the public. At any rate, we just have a few weeks to endure to see if this expansion can deliver.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be launching on September 26, 2023. When the game is released, you’ll find it available only on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also know that the developers have no plans to release a second expansion, as they explained their reasoning behind only launching Phantom Liberty for the game. As we continue to wait for the expansion to get here, you can view a trailer for Phantom Liberty in the video we have embedded below.