Monster Hunter Now: Sword & Shield Guide

The Sword & Shield is the first weapon available in Monster Hunter Now. It allows for swiftness

When you start Monster Hunter Now, your first weapon will be the Sword & Shield. This weapon allows you to attack quickly and guard against incoming attacks. However, you won’t do a lot of damage. In Large Monster hunts, this will be a detriment due to the 75-second time constraint.

But as the first weapon in the game, the Sword & Shield (SnS) offers the most flexibility for early gameplay. Within your first handful of Large Monster hunts, you’ll be able to unlock some elemental weapons. Currently, there are 12 different Sword & Shield weapons in Monster Hunter Now.

Overview

In general, the SnS is the easiest and most intuitive weapon to use. It’s also the only weapon that allows you to guard, reducing the damage you receive when a monster attacks you. Additionally, you can dodge via Backstep while guarding. However, this is offset by a low damage output and short range.

To compensate for damage, make sure you match elements and weaknesses when using the SnS. Attacking a monster with an element they’re weak to will increase your damage.

Attack Combos

SnS features some combo moves to help you quickly and efficiently deal damage before your hunt timer runs out. The Charged Slash Combo can be activated in one of two ways: tapping after performing a Backstep or after guarding against a powerful monster attack that knocks you back.

Special Skill – Perfect Rush Combo

When activated, Perfect Rush Combo grants you increased attack damage and invincibility for a short time. Your hunter attacks with both sword and shield, dealing much higher damage. The combo ends with a plunging attack.

List of Swords & Shields

First Form Second Form Weapon Set Element Equipment Skill Hunter’s Knife Steel Knife Metal None Poison Resistance

Reduces the duration of or prevents poisoning. Jagras Edge Jagras Garotte Great Jagras Water Health Boost

Increases health by a certain amount. Blooming Knife Datura Blossom Pukei-Pukei Poison Sneak Attack

Increases damage when attacking a monster from behind. Carapace Edge Barroth Club Barroth None Defense Boost

Increases defense by a certain amount. Girros Knife Malady’s Tabar Great Girros Paralysis Sneak Attack

Increases damage when attacking a monster from behind. Thunder Edge Lightning Nemesis Tobi-Kadachi Thunder Evade Extender

Extends evasion distance. Lumu Knife Lumu Taber Paolumu None Divine Blessing

Grants the chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack. Aqua Messer Rogue Wave Jyuratodus Water Last Stand

Increases defense when your health drops below a certain point. Blazing Edge Flammensucher Anjanath Fire Rising Tide

Increases attack and defense as the hunt timer runs out. Glacial Grace Rimespire Legiana Ice Divine Blessing

Grants the chance of halving the damage caused by a monster’s attack. Princess Rapier Queen Rapier Rathian Poison Health Boost

Increases health by a certain amount. Flame Knife Heat Edge Rathalos Fire Earplugs

Reduces or nullifies the effects of monster roars.

