14 New Upcoming War Games of 2023

War as a genre is very popular in video games, they offer a lot of chances for developers to put their own spin on things. 2023 looks to be a very big year for potential war titles, so allow us to name a few for you.

#14 Ultimate General: American Revolution

Release date: TBA

Developer: Game-Labs LLC

Publisher: Game-Labs LLC

Platform: Microsoft Window

The American Revolution was one of the most important wars in modern history. But now…you can be the one to take command of a side and see where it takes you.

In Ultimate General: American Revolution, you’ll be able to take command of either British or Colonial forces, and then slowly build them up to the armies that they need to be to command victory. But it’s not just about getting soldiers. You’ll need to build up a navy, build up the infrastructure of your army, and then go to battle in big and small conflicts.

On the 3D map you play on you can watch it all from above, or zoom in to ensure that your strategies on the battalion level are working. Whatever it takes to get victory.

#13 Warno

Release date: January 20, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch Expected 2023

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: Microsoft Window

There are plenty of war games that like to showcase alternate history. But in Warno, you get to see an authentic and downright realistic look at what our world almost went through.

For in this game, you will take command of NATO forces as they get ready to start World War III against a now radicalized Communist government. You’ll have the actual armaments of the time period and will get to command customized units in order to take them to the battlefield!

There are over 600 military units here, and you can command either NATO or those of the Warsaw Pact in order to try and change history with you at the helm!

#12 Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Many times, when it comes to medieval war games, your goal is just to build your empire and do battles that you only have some control over. But with Manor Lords, that will change. Because this game goes for a true kind of accuracy in terms of how things were built, and how battles were fought.

For example, while it’s true you will start to build your empire, you’ll do it in a more organic way, and with no grids to “constrain you”.

Then, in the battles, you’ll have large-scale encounters that take things like fatigue, flanking, weather, and positioning into account to ensure a true military battle experience.

So build wisely, battle carefully and see where things take you.

#11 Killer Bean

Developer: Killer Bean Studios

Publisher: Killer Bean Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Yes, this game really is called Killer Bean, and yes, you will play as a character known as Killer Bean…what a world we live in.

Don’t let the name fool you, because this title does indeed have depth. Your character was betrayed by those he once trusted, so thus, he seeks revenge by trying to take down the entire shadow organization. But to take them all down is risky and dangerous.

What’s more, every time you play the game…things will be entirely different. The stories, the missions, who you can trust or not, it’ll all be changed so that every single campaign for Killer Bean is different. That sounds like a great way to keep things fresh and fun.

#10 Broken Arrow

Developer: Steel Balalaika

Publisher: Slitherine

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

What happens when you mix real-time strategy war games with deck-building card games? You get Broken Arrow.

This game will test you in multiple ways, not the least of which is testing how you are able to build a deck full of units and ensure that you use them wisely in battle. Plus, there are two different factions that you’ll be able to take control of via the US and Russia.

With over 200 units in the game combined between the factions, you’ll have a good time trying to make the best deck possible. So test them all out, make the best battle plans possible, then take the fight to the enemy.

#9 Roman Empire Wars

Developer: Emperor Games

Publisher: Emperor Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Rome is known as one of the greatest Republics/Empires in all of history, so now the question becomes, what would you be if you were the emperor of Rome? You’ll find out in Roman Empire Wars

Because in this game, you’ll well and truly become the emperor of Rome, and with threats on all sides, you’ll need to gather up your legions and bring war to the enemies and then crush them so that they understand that you are the dominant power here.

You’ll get to go to various countries to route the enemy, and must use the various tactics and weapons of the Roman Empire in order to bring victory and glory to your nation and your name.

#8 83

Developer: Antimatter Games

Publisher: Toadman Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

The game known as 83 is meant to be an alternate take on history itself. Mainly because the game tries to imagine a time when the Cold War…got very hot. To the extent that massive battles would need to be waged in order to protect the future.

This game is aiming to bring a lot of players to the table, because in each massive map, you’ll be able to hold over 80 players in total, meaning there will be a lot of people running and shooting on the map.

More than that though, you’ll have to work together in order to complete objectives that will change the battlefield and what needs to happen next.

#7 Headquarters: World War II

Developer: Starni Games

Publisher: Slitherine

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

World War II has always been a place of focus in the video game world, and now, with Headquarters: World War II, you’ll get yet another take on this war that literally brought the world to war.

In this case, you’ll be in the year 1944, and fight on multiple sides of multiple operations. From the Battle of Normandy to other key legendary fights, you’ll have to make your forces do the right thing in order to achieve victory, or fight back the invaders.

That’s right, you’ll be able to play as three different military powers in the game, and how you command the forces will be vital to your war effort. It’s easy to learn, hard to master, and will be something unique.

#6 Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

While certain war games are literally “done in one” in terms of delivering content, Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone is an expansion pack to the fourth Hearts of Iron title.

In the title, you’ll have both real world and alternate reality options for you to partake in. Because you’ll get to decide whether you become Benito Mussolini and help the Axis powers rule the world. Or, in the alternate history take, you can go and “take care of” the Italian leader and then put someone more suited into the position of leader.

Add that to new nations you can control, plenty of units to use, and even peace treaty options, and you have a robust title to enjoy.

#5 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign paints a very clear picture of what it’s trying to be. It’s a game where you will be the ruler of a nation and then try and conquer Europe in order to ensure your dominance.

Your choices will help decide the future of your people. Will you be one who desires conquest above all else? Or, will you go the route of peace and trade, that way you can work with others and not just put them down.

This game is deep in terms of gameplay styles and all the ways you can change things in your kingdom. So be sure to explore all your options and be prepared to rule your new home.

#4 Stormgate

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023 Beta

In the future, humanity gets doomed when an alien race comes out of portals and tries to take over the world. They nearly succeed, and almost wipe out humanity as a result.

But, the catch is that humanity did survive, and you fight alongside them to try and reclaim the world by controlling massive mechs and weapons. Or, you can be the bad guys and just wipe out the world! Your choice.

What’s more, you don’t have to play it alone, you can team with up to three friends and try and save the world together. Then go into the editor mode and build your own missions and maps.

#3 HeatWave

Developer: Perimeter Games

Publisher: Perimeter Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Now here’s a game that is REALLY different from the others we’ve shown you so far. In HeatWave, you find yourself as part of a guerrilla group that is trying to secure their freedom and reclaim their land.

The twist is that this land…is Alaska. Because in this worlds’ future, global warming has destroyed much (so this is a preview of our own future…) and Alaska has been left to defend itself against an invasion force featuring the Russians and Chinese.

So now, you must command a guerrilla group and ensure that you can take down the opposing forces. You’ll need to be a good leader and know when to strike, when to run, and when to move your base so you can keep up the fight. They’re counting on you, don’t mess it up!

#2 ZEPHON

Developer: Proxy Studios

Publisher: Proxy Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

ZEPHON makes it pretty clear that in this game, humanity isn’t meant to last, it’s pretty much doomed. A war has caused the once bountiful planet of Earth to become a wasteland. One where aliens that tried to attack are now stranded on the Earth and begging for life. Robots wander around with purpose or restraint. As for the humans…well, that’s up to you.

Because it’s up to you to choose the pay that humanity will go on to try and survive the madness. But be warned, your choices will absolutely matter, and you’ll need to make sure you’re supported by people of all skills in order to make things better.

Will you lead humanity back into the light? Or doom them all?

#1 SuperPower 3

Developer: GolemLabs

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Have you ever felt that you could run the world better than those who honestly do? That you’d be able to make the right call at the right time and build up your country the right way? If so, then SuperPower 3 is the game for you in every way that matters.

Because with 194 countries that you can select, you’ll become the leader of a nation and go through accurate and historically based situations and scenarios so you can know what a true leader of the world goes through on any given day.

Build up your nation in a variety of ways, choose the playstyle that works for you as a leader, and see where it all takes you. Good luck, you’ll need it.