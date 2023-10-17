Top 25 Upcoming Xbox One Games of 2024

Are you still enjoying your Xbox One? 2023 had some great games released for the platform and 2024 will still see some game that are worth checking out.

#25 Shovel Knight Dig

In the original games featuring Shovel Knight, you’d wield your mighty shovel blade and venture across the land to vanquish evil and save your friend.

But in Shovel Knight Dig, you’re going in a different direction: down. Drill Knight and his goons have done a sneak attack on you, and the result was your treasure being taken!

You’ll grab your shovel and dig deep to get it back! The thrill of this game is never knowing what spot you’ll reach next. The maps are randomly generated, so no matter how deep you go, you’ll have a different set of rooms to overcome if you replay the game.

What are you waiting for? Get digging!

#24 SCHiM

SCHiM is an upcoming 3D platform puzzle game. Players are taking the role of a schim which is the soul and spirit of a living being. Separated from your human at the start of the game, players are forced into reaching the character in time. However, to move around in the world, schim’s are reliant on shadows. So hop around in the darkness crafted by the light and objects as you attempt to make your way back home. So far, we know each level has small stories to tell as you progress through this stunning abstract world.

#23 Routine

Routine is another upcoming horror game tossing players into the depths of space. As of late, we have seen an influx of these types of horror games, but Routine is looking to add something new for players to enjoy. So far, we know that this game is set on an abandoned lunar base that’s set within the 80’s vision of the future. We’re sent out to uncover what happened to the base’s crew and what horrors may lay awaiting your arrival. Unfortunately, when writing this game description, we’re still left waiting on the official release date when this game will land in the marketplace.

#22 Replaced

Replaced is an upcoming 2.5D platformer. Set in an alternate cyberpunk 1980s America, players are taking the role of R.E.A.C.H. This artificial intelligence becomes trapped in a human body against its will. Now striving to adjust to its newfound life, our protagonist learns it’s only an uphill battle. With the world fueled by corporations and greed, you’ll have to fight for any kind of stable life. But thanks to a catastrophic nuclear event, humans are mainly a currency, with its most precious resource being the organs waiting to be harvested.

#21 The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, the world is under siege from alien invaders. The only people who can stop them are you, The Descendants. You’ll pick the Descendant you want to be, work alongside others to complete missions, and take on dangerous bosses.

The game is powered by Unreal Engine 5, meaning you’ll have pristine graphics to help you experience the beauty and power of this world. Additionally, you’ll have the freedom to craft a unique gameplay style with your Descendants. So don’t be afraid to get creative!

The fate of the world is in your hands and the hands of your teammates. So don’t fail your mission!

#20 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, humanity is on its last legs. The door to the afterlife opened up, and from it came an army of the dead led by an old god and they sought to wipe out humanity once and for all.

But humanity is not so quick to submit, instead, the coalition army is going to take back what’s theirs, and will use all manner of weapon in order to get it. True to its promise, you’ll have to use blades like axes, magic and guns in order to fight off the gods army. The combat system is brutal, but can reward you greatly as you learn its intricacies.

The world itself is vast, and you’ll get to go through much of it on your march to freedom!

#19 Level Zero

Level Zero is a multiplayer survival horror game. In this title, the year is 2058, and we’re following a group of researchers who were sent out to research the unknown corners of the Universe. Landing on a distant planet called Turion, the group of researchers stumbles upon a world with hostile alien creatures. The game will be broken up into two teams in which four players take the role of scientists looking to escape while two players are alien creatures looking to kill off the scientists. Light is the main focus of defending yourself from the creatures as the scientists are forced into completing a series of goals to escape the planet. Meanwhile, the aliens harness their unique abilities to sense heartbeats through walls and see perfectly in the darkness.

#18 Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes

There’s an interesting backstory to Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes that we definitely want to mention, and that’s that the title was the first video game to be funded on Kickstarter in 2020. The team at 505 Games were eternally grateful for the support from fans, and seek to make a JRPG that they’ll be proud of.

In the title, an empire that has reigned for quite some time seek an artifact that’ll make them even more powerful than before. An imperial officer and a village boy strike up a friendship during this time, but when things go wrong, a new war will arrive, and the two will be at the center of it.

A massive JRPG experience awaits you when Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes arrives!

#17 The Wolf Among Us 2

The original The Wolf Among Us game from TellTale was an episodic series based on the Fables DC Comics title. In it, you play as Bigby, aka the “Big Bad Wolf” who also happens to be the sheriff of Fabletown.

Dark events happen there, and the idea of a “happy ending” is very much a “fairy tale notion”. The first game had a dark and gripping mystery, and now, The Wolf Among Us 2 is aiming to continue that story. It’ll be set 6 months after the first game, and a new threat will threaten to blue the lines between the worlds that exist in the game.

You ready to be the wolf again?

#16 Palworld

Let’s start out with a game that’s a bit dark…and yet that’ll be totally fine for some of you. Palworld is a game that will have you collecting monsters for your own goals.

But what those “goals” are might just reveal what kind of person you are overall. For example, you can use them to fight other creatures as you would expect or use them as slave labor to make guns for you. Heck, you can give these creatures guns to make them even more powerful!

Or, if you get bored with them, you could always eat them. Like we said, this game will show you who you are.

#15 ExoMecha

The next two titles are games that we honestly don’t know if they’re coming to the Xbox One in 2024, but we’ll hold out hope that they are because they have some great potential within them.

In the case of ExoMecha, it’s a free-to-play online shooter game where players will inhabit a world and get to fight against one another in various ways. If the game’s title wasn’t enough of a giveaway, that includes them being able to use mechs to do all sorts of damage.

But you’ll also have guns to wield when you’re not in mechs. So you will have options.

#14 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

So here’s the other game that we’re really unsure if it’s coming out soon or not. Ubisoft has promised that the remake of the all-time classic title is in the works, but there haven’t been any new trailers or other info about the game, so it’s a bit up in the air right now.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is something that fans want, though, make no mistake about that. The original is one of the best games ever and helped set the tone for many future platformers.

So, to see that in the “modern gaming world” could be legendary. You know, if they ever finish it!

#13 Instinction

Many video game titles have you going up against dinosaurs in one form or another. Heck, there are franchises dedicated to that very principle.

However, in Instinction, things will get a bit more in-depth. You enter a place known as “The Rift,” where dinosaurs not only roam but there’s a tribe of people dedicated to protecting them.

You play Isabel, who has a family connection to this place and must learn what it means for her and the world at large. Dinosaurs will be all around in this game, so you’ll need to keep your wits about you and do what it takes to survive.

#12 Crimson Desert

There’s another title out there that has a similar name to Crimson Desert, but it’s not the same game, nor is it directly associated with it.

That’s good to know because the game already has plenty going for it without needing connective tissue. The game puts players as mercenaries in a vast realm where a power vacuum is forming. The king is in a coma, and everyone wants to take his spot or obtain their own power.

That includes you, should you desire such a thing. You’ll wander the realm, gather other players as allies, and dive into combat so you can do what you want. What will the realm be like when you’re done with it?

#11 Lightyear Frontier

Many games take players to different planets and have them battle across it or unlock the “truth about the planet” or things of that nature. But in Lightyear Frontier, you will have a more relaxed situation for you to build on and enjoy.

In this case, you’ll go to a planet and can build a house, make a farm, construct a ranch, and live a peaceful life there. You’ll need to tend to your alien crop harvest, but it’ll be worth it in the end.

Plus, there are mysteries in this world for you to seek out. You can even pilot a mech and go on a journey with friends to see what you can find.

#10 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Are you ready to head out with your fellow Delta Force Operatives and attempt to save the day? Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a shooter title that lets you take on missions as various members of Delta Force. You’ll get to play with friends and help lead a squad to victory or complete the mission ahead of you.

There are multiple modes of play within the title, including ones that let you pilot helicopters and tanks so you can get the job done right.

Plenty of versatility awaits you as you pick your soldiers and get on the move. So do what needs to be done to save the day!

#9 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

We’ve come a long way in the gaming world in more ways than one. One of the best ways that we’ve advanced is that we’re able to give games a “fresh update” so that players of the newer generations can enjoy the journeys to the past.

In Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, you’ll get to enjoy the first adventures of gaming icon Lara Croft. Her first stories were on consoles with MUCH less hardware to make the graphics and gameplay shine, but they made it work. But now, they don’t have to “make it work”; they just need to let the games speak for themselves.

So why not see what Lara was up to originally?

#8 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Is there anything more evil than clowns? We didn’t think so, and that’s why Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a game that some of you will avoid while others embrace it to finally get revenge on the clowns that have tormented you throughout your life.

In this 3v7 asymmetrical multiplayer game, three of you will be the “Klowns” who have come to Crescent Cover to take it over and plan for their invasion! The other seven players are the Cove’s citizens who are desperately trying to fight back.

Teamwork and clever use of weapons is the name of the game here. Do you have what it takes to get the win for your side?

#7 Little Nightmares III

When the world is out to get you, you must do all you can to escape it. But whether you can actually escape what lurks beyond the world is another story.

Little Nightmares III continues the haunting trend that the franchise has built up so far by putting you once again in the role of characters desperately trying to escape the nightmarish realm they live in. In the third entry, you play as Low & Alone. These two are desperate to escape The Spiral, a place of no hope where monsters dwell.

The game will feature co-op for the first time, so work with a friend to solve the puzzles and get out alive.

#6 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

We talked about the first entry being “reborn” earlier, but how about we talk about the next entry in the franchise?

In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown puts you in the role not of a prince but a bodyguard to a prince. You are Sargon, a prodigy who has been drafted into the prince’s royal guard. However, when the prince gets kidnapped, you must seek him out in a warped reality that plays on Persian mythology.

You’ll gain new powers in this place, including the ability to manipulate time. So use your magic and might to take out enemies and find the prince before it’s too late!

#5 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

When Ichiban got his first solo adventure, one that was a clear departure from the Yakuza-focused titles he was birthed in, gamers were amazed by how fun it was and the various things they got to do in it.

Well, in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll get to be Ichiban again! But this time, things are bad for our favorite protagonist. When a trip to Hawaii goes horribly wrong, Ichiban must work his way up from the bottom once again to reestablish himself, find his long-lost mother, and avoid the people trying to kill him.

Not a problem, right?

#4 Persona 3 Reload

When an experiment adds a mysterious “Dark Hour” to every day, it’s up to a group of teenagers to find the truth about what happened and free humanity from its dark grasp. After all, it is Japan, and only kids can fix things there!

In Persona 3 Reload, you’ll get a full-on remaster of the title Atlus used to save their company and make their franchise a hit. Everything has been redone to give fans a modern take on the game. The character models are high-definition, the audio has been redone, and there are even new voice actors for the cast!

So dive into the darkness and save the day!

#3 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

There’s been a lot of mystery around The Division Heartland, as we know it’ll take place within The Division universe, but what is the game truly about? Well, we now know that it’ll take place in Silver Creek, a place that has come under attack from hostile forces.

Now, you’ll have to go and make a stand with your fellow members of The Division in order to take back this place and show the “heartland of America” will not be taken over so easily.

No doubt there will be all sorts of missions for you to do in the game, so be ready as they’re going to be doing some closed tests that you might just get to be a part of!

#2 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie has been crafting quite a tale for players to enjoy in their DLC content. But as with all good things, it’s time to come to an end.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the final content for their sci-fi game, and once again, the stakes will be high as everything comes to a head. The Witness has gotten everything they need to make the universe what they desire, and that means you’ll need to bring your allies to bear to fight them.

But can you take the journey into your heart to find the truth that lies within? You’ll find out soon.

#1 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Why are we putting this game at the top of the list? Because we know that FromSoftware doesn’t miss with any of their titles since they went on a roll about a decade ago. Seriously, name ONE bad game or DLC that they’ve done since they started the Souls genre. That’s what we thought.

While we don’t know much about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, we know things will get expanded upon, especially with the lore. Plus, the art seems to hint at certain characters and enemies getting a spotlight in the DLC, and that’ll be enough to make things interesting for players.