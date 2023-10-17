Can You Find The Super Mario Bros Wonder Bus In London?

Nintendo has never been above doing whatever it takes to promote one of their video games or offering fans a chance to win some cool prizes. In the case of Super Mario Bros Wonder, the company is going all out in London to help promote the game AND see if gamers can pay attention. You see, in London, a set of buses has a wrap of the game featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and Yoshi. If you’re able to find one of those buses and follow the instructions in the tweet below, you’ll be able to win a prize pack.

Just so you know, the Super Mario Bros Wonder prize pack includes a t-shirt, a diorama, a pin set, a sticker sheet, and a figurine of the talking flower in the game. So yeah, a nice prize pack for just paying attention for a bus!

Have you spotted a #SuperMarioBrosWonder bus around London?



Snap a pic of it and post using the corresponding hashtag: #MarioBus, #LuigiBus, #PeachBus, #ToadBus or #YoshiBus for a chance to win a Super Mario Bros. Wonder prize pack! pic.twitter.com/1PV9uMumon — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 16, 2023

We acknowledge that not everyone will be able to participate in this contest, but that just means you’ll get to support those who do see the busses and hopefully win that prize pack! Plus, in a few days, everyone will be able to get the new game and enjoy the title on a bus of any kind should they desire.

As the team behind the game noted, they wanted to go all out with their new title, given the game between new 2D Mario titles. Just as important, they wanted to “recapture the magic” of what the original games with Mario had back in the days of the NES and SNES.

To their credit, the team did various things to make that happen. They elongated the development process so they could come up with unique ideas. They also brought in many younger developers so they could share their fresh views and ideas about the game to help it “evolve for modern times.” But arguably most importantly, they implemented entirely new systems so that gamers could experience something they never had in the platforming titles before.

The results were a game that, as previews have indicated, is one of the best Mario titles in decades and easily one of the best 2D representations of Mario in some time. While not everything is perfect, as many gamers are disappointed that the 4-person co-op is only in local mode, the rest of the game is shaping up to be something special.

We’ll learn how special it is on October 20th, when the game releases on Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, if you’re in London, try to look for the busses!