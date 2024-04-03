Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Capture the Flag Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 is just around the corner and there’s a lot in store for multiplayer fans. Six core 6v6 maps will drop during the season, perfect for the reintroduction of the Capture the Flag mode.

Activision acknowledge that Capture the Flag is an “often-requested objective game mode” among fans. Although it has featured in many past Call of Duty titles, players haven’t exactly got to play it in the traditional sense for quite some time.

In Modern Warfare 2 released in 2022, Big Capture the Flag was added in Season 5 which brought the mode to 20v20 Ground War maps. Even though it provided a new way to play, it was far from the 6v6 formula that the community is used to playing.

As for Vanguard, this entry which released in 2021 didn’t feature the mode at any point. Luckily, Sledgehammer Games has taken player feedback on board and brought it back for Modern Warfare 3.

How to play Capture the Flag in MW3

If you aren’t familiar with the rules or you need a reminder, Capture the Flag requires you to steal the enemy flag situated in their base and safely return it to your base to score point. While fighting to secure the opposing flag, you’ll also have to go on the defensive to protect your own flag from making it into enemy hands.

Of course, you don’t want the enemy team to rack up points, but you won’t be able to capture the enemy flag without your own being at home. If the player carrying the flag gets eliminated, it can be retrieved by another player on your team before it is returned.

Capture the Flag will arrive in MW3 multiplayer with the launch of Season 3 on April 3.