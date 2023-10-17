Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gives Bio On Naked Snake

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the long-rumored remake of the beloved title from Konami. Or, more accurately, the game from the mind of Hideo Kojima, but we won’t split straws here. The game was a testament to the power of storytelling and gameplay refinement on the PS2 and still stands as easily one of if not the, best game in the series. So when rumors started to spread about the game getting a next-gen remake, gamers were stoked. The title looked beautiful on the PS2, thanks to the time Konami put into it, but the potential for how it will look on the PS5 is something fans are almost drooling over.

Over on Twitter, the official page for the franchise posted a special bio about Naked Snake, who is the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. You can read the bio below and see how things will get very complicated for him soon.

MGS3 Character Introduction



NAKED SNAKE



The apprentice of World War II veteran The Boss, from whom he learned battle and espionage techniques. He was dispatched by the CIA on the Virtuous Mission, to rescue a defecting Soviet scientist.#MetalGearSolid pic.twitter.com/gnnhseM00F — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) October 17, 2023

For those who may not be familiar with the franchise’s lore, which we admit is not the easiest to follow at times, Naked Snake is the start of everything that happens within the other titles. This mission turned him into the Big Boss and started the events leading to the creation of Solid Snake, the Foxhound group, the Patriots, and so much more.

While we won’t spoil too much, Naked Snake’s adventures in this Cold War thriller scar him for life, especially given what happens to his mentor many times over. The people he meets in this game, including Eva and Revolver Ocelot, become key players, willingly or not, in the events that follow, and it all leads to the birth of Solid Snake and our favorite super spy taking out his “father,” his “brother,” and many others who were wrapped up in his twisted scheme.

It was quite the twist that Kojima would allow us to play as Naked Snake in the original third title of the franchise, and as the game went on, fans were stunned by the connections to the other games that played out, such as the “connection” he had with Revolver Ocelot, the first tease of the infamous Metal Gears, and more.

While we still don’t know everything that will be improved in the remake, the first teaser does indicate that the PS5’s graphical potential will be pushed rather far. Plus, it would be odd not to see some quality-of-life improvements on the gameplay side to ensure the game lives up to modern gaming standards.