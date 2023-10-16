Starfield: How To Complete ‘One Step Ahead’ | Quest Walkthrough

It's back to grind within Ryujin Industries. Time to boot up Starfield and infiltrate Celt Corp like a good little drone.

After joining Ryujin Industries in Starfield, you have been tasked with infiltrating a competing company, Celt Corp, and making sure they don’t do anything sneaky. Imogene wants you to get in, plant a bug, and get out. No fuss. No mess. Remember, if things go wrong, you are the one who has to bail yourself out and pay for cleanup.

Just another day in the life of a corporate sleuth under the command of a shady business. This is the second quest in the Ryujin Industries questline, and it’s fairly straightforward. In this guide, we will walk you through the whole process and ensure you walk away with the best reward.

Heading To Celt Corp

This mission takes place entirely on Neon, so you won’t have to go far. Imogene wants you to head to Celt Corp and plant a nefarious program on one of their computers. Super simple, all you need to do is remain undetected and do some hacking.

Once you have the quest, follow your tracker to Celt Corp. It’s on the opposite side of Neon, so be prepared to do a little bit of cardio. Once there, head to the elevator and select Celt Corp as your destination.

Planting The Bug

Celt Corp is pretty darn open, and they are far from being concerned about random strangers walking into their back offices and messing with their stuff. Sure, there are guards patrolling, but they won’t do anything provided you don’t do anything illegal – you know, like hack a computer and plant a bug.

Thankfully the computer in question is in a cubicle. Head into the cubicle, crouch, and wait until you are Hidden. If you have Skill Points invested in Stealth, this will be much easier. The computer you are trying to hack has Novice security. Since you are about to break the law, we recommend saving your game.

Hack the computer, upload the program, and leave. Simple as that.

Returning To Imogene

With the deed done, head all the way back to Ryujin Industries and talk to Imogene. Provided you didn’t do anything to alert the guards, you will be praised for your mind-blowing skills. You will receive 1000C and a hefty chunk of EXP for your troubles. Not only that, you will also receive the next quest in the chain, A New Narrative.

But for now, that’s all we have on Starfield. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more Starfield content.