Fortnite: How to get Candy in Fortnitemares 2023

Fortnitemares is back for 2023 and the Halloween celebrations are in full swing. There’s a brand new boss to hunt down, a mix of fresh and returning weapons, and much more. In addition, various sweet treats are scattered around the Fortnite map and here’s how you can find the four types of candy.

Candy is by no means a new Fortnite feature. It has appeared in the battle royale during past Fortnitemares events, so its return comes as no surprise. Although it isn’t game changing, candy can provide you with small, but important boosts throughout a match.

More Fortnite guides

How to get Candy in Fortnite

There are four different candies available to collect:

Candy Corn: Consuming gives you ten health

Consuming gives you ten health Jelly Beans: Consuming gives you ten shield

Consuming gives you ten shield Pepper Mints: Consuming gives you five health temporarily boosts movement speed

Consuming gives you five health temporarily boosts movement speed Hop Drops: Consuming gives you five health and temporarily grants you an anti-gravity effect

The main way to find candy is by looting candy buckets. They can be found all over the island, at every point of interest apart from Kado Thorne’s Strongholds and Rumble Ruins.

Although there are no candy buckets at those locations, you can get candy by defeating the bosses and guards at Strongholds and other areas of the map such as Slappy Shores. If you want to take control of a Forecast Tower, defeating the Dealer guarding it will also drop candy.

Candy will remain in Fortnite until November 3 which is when Fortnitemares 2023 is scheduled to end. It will then return to the vault for another year. Make sure to complete all the candy related quests before the event ends to bank yourself some extra XP and get closer to earning free Fortnitemares cosmetics.