Fortnite: How to get Todoroki’s Ice Wall Mythic

A fresh My Hero Academia crossover has arrived in Fortnite, introducing three new skins, a set of challenges to complete, and an update to the loot pool. This season, the island is already home to an abundance of mythic weapons, so what’s the harm in adding one more? Todoroki’s Ice Wall is now available to use and here’s where you’ll find it.

Epic Games has already confirmed that Todoroki’s Ice Wall will be available until the end of the season, so you’ve got plenty of time to make use of your new abilities.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find Todoroki’s Ice Wall in Fortnite

You can grab yourself Todoroki’s Ice Wall by searching chests, opening All Might Supply drops, and keeping an eye on the floor loot. The mythic has infinite uses, all that’s in your way is a 12 second cooldown after every use.

By throwing down an icy wall in the middle of a battle, everyone will be knocked back with icy feet. However, the weapon thrives the most when it’s used as a defense mechanism. You can deploy it directly in front of you to protect yourself from enemy fire. Since the wall is equipped with 800 health, it won’t be easy to take down. In addition, you can climb the frozen wall to obtain the high ground over your opponents.

It’ll be interesting to see where the weapon will sit in the current meta. In my experience, it’s particularly useful in Zero Build modes. If you’re out in the open, you can quickly throw down the wall and instantly get the cover you need to potentially save your match.

That’s all you need to know about Todoroki’s Ice Wall in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. It’s highly likely that the loot pool will be adjusted yet again and we’ll keep you posted with future updates.