Starfield: Best Missions You’ll Want To Start Right Away

In Starfield you’ll earn a spaceship and have all of space to explore. The world is so vast, you can easily miss some of the early missions that are actually critically important to start first — so we’re going to list 10 quests we think you’ll want to track down ASAP.

These quests give you something to do in the long-term and are much trickier to complete later in the story. Or, you’ll get an awesome reward certain builds just can’t live without. There are so many quests, narrowing it down to just 10 was a challenge, but if you want a constant stream of important activities to complete at any given time, you’ll want to grab these long-term jobs.

You can also find an infinite supply of Mission Board jobs. Found in any tavern, you can take special simple quests to clear out spacer bounties, deliver goods, setup resource links and more. These quick jobs are actually one of the better ways to earn XP in the galaxy, so don’t ignore them.

Early Missions You Don’t Want To Miss

Into The Unknown (Constellation): Jemison – New Atlantis – After joining Constellation at the start of the story, you’ll unlock a series of quests where you’ll meet all the major companions in the game. Eventually, you’ll unlock the main story quest ‘Into the Unknown‘ — you’ll want to complete it first before spending time on side quests. We won’t say why, but this mission adds a whole new dimension to your abilities.

Due In Full (Galbank): Jemison – New Atlantis – Travel to the MAST District in New Atlantis and enter the Galbank building. It’s the large green building to the right of the MAST. Inside, talk to the sitting NPC Landry Hollifield. This begins the ‘Due in Full’ mission.

Working for Galbank, you’ll be sent to collect debt from runaway marks. If you cut a deal with any of them to doublecross Galbank, you’ll be unable to progress this storyline. This is a series of quests that are relatively simple to complete and give you a good payout very early.

A Light In The Darkness (SSN): Jemison – New Atlantis – Go to the Commercial District and up the ramp to the left, behind the coffee shop. Up the ramp, turn right to find the huge SSN tower. Talk to the researcher at the front desk and she’ll listen to stories.

As you progress through the game, give interviews to Nada Muffaz and she’ll pay you for your stories. All major stories will count! Complete missions and faction storylines to earn more rewards. For every big event you encounter, you’ll get a cash payout.

Top of the L.I.S.T. (LIST): Mars – Cydonia – On the Cydonia colony, enter the Central Hub from the Spaceport. Inside, enter the bar on the right called Broken Spear. Talk to the man in the white shirt sleeping at one of the desks. This is Phil Hill. He’ll offer you a job to survey and explore planets. For these missions, you’ll earn rewards for finding habitable planets or rewards for convincing people to move to these planets.

Back to the Grind (Ryujin Industries): Volii Alpha – Neon – Travel to Neon to join the Ryujin Industries faction. The high-tech company is located in the Neon Core area — look for a deep red lobby. You can use the Ryujin kiosks to unlock this mission even from New Atlantis. This series of faction missions will reward you with valuable gear that is very important for stealth builds.

Loose Ends (Smugglers): Volii Alpha – Neon – Also located in Neon, you’ll encounter a man being arrested on your first visit to the city. Enter the Neon Security office to talk to the arrested NPC Neshar Omani — during this quest, you’ll eventually unlock the recipe for Aurora. That’s the illegal drug produced by the mayor of Neon.

The Audition (Strikers Gang): Volii Alpha – Neon – Another fun mission. Travel to the Ebbside in Neon, accessible from Neon Core, and visit the bar Madame Sauvage’s Place. From here you can join the Strikers gang and unlock a unique outfit.

First Contact (UC SysDef): Porrima 2 – Paradiso – One of the better missions in the game that’s also available for early players. Travel to Porrima 2 in the Porrima System to encounter a fun Easter egg quest. A lost ship of people from the distant past, wearing Star Trek crew colors, want to land on the vacation planet of Paradiso. Just a very fun mission.

Mantis (Bounty Hunter): Denebola 1-B – Secret Outpost – A short mission that will score one of the best armor sets in the game relatively quickly. Go to the Denebola System and land on Denebola 1-B to explore the Secret Outpost. This underground area is a Batman-like hidden base with a superhero costume at the end. You’ll also get a free ship that automatically registers to your fleet.

The hero suit is extremely powerful and comes automatically with the Chameleon mod. This mod turns you invisible when you stop moving, making stealth gameplay much easier.

This dungeon can be very difficult for early players. So the difficult to Easy / Very Easy to safely clear the area of enemies.

To solve the puzzle in the trapped hallway, walk over letters to spell the word [T–Y–R–R–A–N–I–S].

Peacemaker (Convicts): Ixyll 2 – The Eleos Retreat – The Ixyll System is where you’ll find a named outpost called The Eleos Retreat. Landing in the area, you’ll encounter an argument outside the facility. Talk to Sloan to begin the quest ‘Dead Stop‘ — complete the quest and progress on to ‘Peacemaker‘, the next main quest of the area.

Doing the ‘Peacemaker‘ quest will reward you with the Peacemaker Suit, one of the best armor sets in the game.

That’s 10 missions you can start ASAP that are worth doing early. There are many, many more missions that are higher level that give even greater rewards, but here are 10 you can start in the first few hours.