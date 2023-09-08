Starfield: 10 Best Weapons & How To Get Them

Arm yourself with the best guns in the galaxy. Our favorite weapons of Starfield are in multiple rarity tiers — and many of them can be found very early in the game — but they’re all uniquely powerful. And best of all, you can always acquire them by completing specific missions. The list below consists of unique named weapons. We won’t discuss totally random weapons, or weapons you can craft and enhance through Weapon Mods. Weapon Mods are the best way to create unstoppable guns. But you’ll have to earn Skills and collect resources to get the modded gun of your dreams. If you want an unstoppable weapon at almost any phase of the game, here’s a list of deadly tools of destruction you’ll always unlock by following the steps.

More Starfield guides:

Best Weapons

Sir Livingstone’s Pistol: Jemison (Alpha Centauri System) – New Atlantis – If you select the ‘Kids Stuff‘ trait and have parents, visit them after joining the Constellation faction for the main story. They’ll reward you with this handy Old Earth Pistol.

Despondent Assassin: Akila (Cheynne System) – Akila City – Complete the quest ‘Leader of the Pack‘ in Akila City to earn this weapon. This is a series of quests related to the defense of Akila City. You’ll get a mission rumor immediately after entering the city. Follow it and complete several missions to complete the mini story.

Peacemaker: Ixyll 2 (Ixyll System) – Eleos Retreat – Complete the mission ‘Dead Stop‘ and then ‘Peacemaker‘ to acquire this powerful single shot rifle. These are the central missions for the Eleos Retreat area.

Deadeye: Akila (Cheyenne System) – Akila City – Reward for joining the Freestar Rangers Faction. A very powerful revolver with unique engravings. For an early weapon, this is extremely powerful, especially when combined with Pistol Certification Skill upgrades.

Keelhauler: Suvorov (Kryx System) – The Key – Reward for completing the ‘Echoes of the Past’ mission for the Crimson Fleet Faction. This enormous revolver is fully automatic — you’ll dump your mag of six shots ridiculously fast.

Novablast Disruptor: Alpha Volii (Volii System) – Neon – Reward for reach the halfway point of the Ryujin Industries Faction story. You’ll be sent to infiltrate another company and be given this shock rifle. Instead of killing, this special weapon only stuns. By charging it up, you can knock out enemies with a single surprise attack. While this weapon is available for purchase normally, it can be earned for free following these missions.

Revenant: Suvorov (Kryx System) – The Key – Reward for completing the ‘Legacy’s End‘ mission for the Crimson Fleet. After reach the dead boss, you’ll find the weapon next to him. This modified MagStorm has an extended magazine and blazes through bullets (and enemies) with high-powered bullets.

X-989 Microgun: Jemison (Alpha Centauri) – New Atlantis – Given by the UC Outpost when preparing for one of the final missions of the United Colony Vanguard faction. On the mission ‘Hostile Intelligence’ — you’ll get this weapon and a special armor set. This minigun has a bonus +30% against aliens, turning monsters into mincemeat.

Eternity’s Gate: Dropped by the Emissary — one of two final bosses at the end of the main story. You can choose to fight one or both bosses. If you fight both, you’ll earn both weapons. The Eternity’s Gate (and the other final boss weapon) are the best weapons in the game.

Unmitigated Violence: Dropped by the Hunter — the other final boss you can choose to fight at the end of the main story. This single-shot laser rifle is packed with mods and deals incredible damage per shot. Very accurate and deadly.

And that’s all our favorite unique, non-random weapons in Starfield. Did we miss any? Let us know! We’ll add more entries as we discover even more amazing items to add to our arsenal.