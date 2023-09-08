Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat 7-Star Tera Raid Mewtwo

Until September 17, 2023, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players can challenge the 7-Star Psychic Tera Type Mewtwo. Needless to say, this is a special event compared to past 7-Star raids. Players are highly encouraged to live out their Pokémon: The First Movie dreams by redeeming Mystery Gift Mew and challenging Mewtwo with the best Mew you can build.

If you’re successful, your event Mewtwo will have the Mightiest Mark and 6 perfect IVs. If your Mew participates in the raid, it will also receive a Mightiest Mark! Like always, you can only catch one Mewtwo per save file.

Mewtwo Stats

Mewtwo naturally has a high base Special Attack. Coupled with its STAB moves and the Tera Type boost, focus on building your Pokémon’s Special Defense. This should help counter how devastating Mewtwo can be.

Nature – Modest

The Modest Nature increases a Pokémon’s Special Attack at the expense of their Attack. Basically, this is the best Nature that Mewtwo can have. Proceed carefully.

Ability – Unnerve

Unnerve is Mewtwo’s Hidden Ability that disables the use of Berries. Your Pokémon become too nervous to eat Berries, so make sure to use other Held items before challenging Mewtwo.

Moves

Move Type Category In-Game Description Psystrike Psychic Special The user materializes an odd psychic wave to attack the target. This move deals physical damage. Aura Sphere Fighting Special The user lets loose a pulse of aura power from deep within its body at the target. This attack never misses. Ice Beam Ice Special The target is struck with an icy-cold beam of energy. This may also leave the target frozen. Calm Mind Psychic Status The user quietly focuses its mind and calms its spirit to boost its Sp. Atk and Sp. Def stats. Rest Psychic Status The user goes to sleep for two turns. This fully restores the user’s HP and cures any status conditions.

Mewtwo’s Strategy

Mewtwo will immediately put up a shield on its first turn, then start boosting its stats with Calm Mind. After its shield breaks, Mewtwo will use Rest to recover HP and eat its Chesto Berry to wake up. You can stop this by using Electric Terrain or Misty Terrain before breaking the shield.

Finally, watch out for Aura Sphere and Ice Beam. As a Psychic Tera Type, Mewtwo is weak to Ghost, Dark, and Bug moves. If you can, try not to use Dark-type or Dragon-type Pokémon. Overall, besides Mew, a Ghost-type will work best.

Counters

Mew is available until September 18, 2023, by using the code GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift section of your Poké Portal.

Upon redemption, you’ll receive a Level 5 Mew with a random Tera Type. Your Mew will also have 3 perfect IVs randomly distributed across its stats. Its Nature will also be random, so have an Adamant Mint ready just in case.

If you do use Mew in the raid, it will receive a massive boost in all of its stats. You’ll see the message Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!

If you don’t choose Mew or can’t train Mew quickly enough for the raid, you can use Scizor or Annihilape for solo raiding. If you’re raiding with friends, Hatterene, Sableye, and Spiritomb will be great supporting Pokémon. If at least one person in your party is using Mew, use Spiritomb to support.