Todd Howard Tells Players To Upgrade Their PC For Starfield

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the recent comments made by Todd Howard.

Imagine having the audacity to purchase a Todd Howard production and run it on 3-year-old hardware you spent $3500 on. imnacho4127 – YouTube Comment

Thank you Todd for convincing me to pirate the game so I’ll have money for upgrades, cheers! 45D3RP0W4 – YouTube Comment

It’ll be cold day in hell before I believe that a game with no FOV slider was optimized for PC. Project Wingman has an FOV slider and it was made by 3 guys! Atomsk0192 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

The problem with some PC games is that technology is constantly improving. As a result, there’s more room for developers to push the limits with their games. So, it can leave some players having to adjust the settings of current video games to match the capabilities of their PC. But if you’re planning on Starfield being more accessible on older hardware, you might be out of luck. Instead, the optimization for Starfield on PC was done, but it’s also meant for modern hardware.

Starfield has easily been one of the more anticipated video game titles for this year. Developed under Bethesda, the talented folks who are known for Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchise, Starfield is their first new RPG in quite a few years. So now, having the game readily available for players worldwide to enjoy, we’re getting some feedback on player’s experiences compared to those that are critics. One area that some players are having problems with is PC optimization. Thanks to a report from PCGamesN, we’re finding out that the game director behind Starfield, Todd Howard, was interviewed on Bloomberg Technology.

During a portion of the show, a few questions were sent in by fans. A question that was asked to Todd was about the lack of PC optimization. According to Todd, the Starfield video game was optimized on PC and runs great. However, it’s a next-generation title, so you’ll need a next-gen PC to get the experience players might be after. That shouldn’t be too surprising as, again, this Starfield title was first revealed as a next-generation game when we were still using last-generation consoles.

Essentially, Todd Howard is suggesting that if you’re not getting the PC experience you want from Starfield, you might just need to make some upgrades. That might also be helpful for other AAA titles that are making their way into the marketplace. We even had a report yesterday on the Valve Steam Deck being unable to provide a solid gameplay experience for the Starfield title. If you have yet to pick the game up for yourself, the title is available right now for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms; however, since this game is also a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll find the game available through Xbox Game Pass.

Meanwhile, if you’re still undecided on whether the game is worth the pickup or subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you can find our Before You Buy coverage below. This will give you our overall impressions of the game while avoiding anything we deem to be spoiler-heavy for the campaign.