Phil Spencer’s Comments Still Leave The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Guessing Its Exclusivity

Bethesda is celebrating its successful launch of Starfield into the marketplace. The video game was quite a massively anticipated title for fans. Likewise, this is Bethesda’s first new RPG in a very long time. So having a new franchise, a new exclusive for Xbox, and after years of developing the game, finally crossing the finish line for the game development is likely allowing the folks from Bethesda to enjoy a bit of a break. However, even with this latest game that just launched into the marketplace, there are questions about what awaits next. For instance, we know that the next game under Bethesda would be The Elder Scrolls 6.

Recently, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, along with Bethesda’s game director, Todd Howard, was featured on Bloomberg Technology. During the interview, the hosts asked a question regarding the future. With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim being such a massive hit and still enjoyed today, could we see the next installment end up an exclusive? After all, Starfield was quickly made an exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms after Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media. Asking Phil Spencer directly, the answer is still vague, with fans left wondering if other platforms would receive the game or not.

While not a direct answer, Phil noted that each game is looked at regarding its release. So, while this is a case-by-case basis, the head of Xbox wasn’t keen on giving a direct yes or no quite yet. Instead, Phil noted that they aim to bring games to as many players as possible. They are doing so through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. With this subscription, players can gain access to all of their first-party Xbox exclusives for a monthly fee. But then there’s also cloud streaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players are getting access to a wide selection of video games that can streamed to a web browser. As a result, you’ll find the ability to stream the latest-generation video game titles through hardware not capable of gaming. That means your PC that can’t game natively to smartphones, the games will be accessible. Of course, that means ensuring you have an active subscription to the Game Pass service along with a capable internet connection to stream these games smoothly.

Unfortunately, details are incredibly scarce right now for The Elder Scrolls 6. The video game has entered full development, according to Bethesda’s Pete Hines. However, with Starfield just released, we’ll be waiting a good while before anything is ready to be showcased for the public.