Payday 3 Developers Shares Year One Roadmap

Payday fans are getting ready to dive into the franchise’s third installment. This title is set to launch this month, and with it, we’ll get another series of heists to pull off either alone or with some friends. If you enjoyed the past two installments, this third game is likely already marked down on your calendar. But fortunately, we now know what to expect after the game launches. The development team is striving to bring out plenty of content to keep you logging into the game regularly.

Today, the developers dropped a graphic highlighting the plans for the game’s upcoming post-launch content. There are plans that reach all the way to the Fall of 2024, so the first year of the game will have a steady release of DLC. Unfortunately, the DLC doesn’t have too much of a breakdown of what exactly the content will entail. Instead, we know that the first DLC is set to take place sometime in the winter of 2023. From there, the following three DLC drops will come in the spring, summer, and fall of 2024.

You know their names, but now you'll know them for REAL. Here's a look at Pearl & Joy in-game for PAYDAY 3! 🔥



The game releases on September 21, with Early Access on September 18. So get ready heisters, we're almost there! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/9Q4wyP2uVN — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 7, 2023

Of course, that is just the first year of Payday 3, and we’ll likely see more content dropped within the game afterward. Meanwhile, this is not the only shred of news that came out for Payday 3. The developers also teased a new video for two additional characters you’ll get to take the role off within the game. Players can check out a look at Pearl and Joy in the tweet we have embedded above.

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Payday 3 is set to take place after the ending of Payday 2. We’re following the original crew from Payday: The Heist comes back into the action alongside the two newcomers. We know that the game will mainly take place in New York, where the original crew will have to overcome some new advanced surveillance systems alongside the rise of cryptocurrency during their heists.

Players interested in the game will find that Payday 3 will be launching on September 21, 2023. However, those with early access will get the game a few days earlier, on September 18, 2023. Regardless, players will get to enjoy this game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can also view a trailer for the upcoming game in the video we have embedded below.