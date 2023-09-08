Gargoyles Remastered Is Coming Next Month

While it’s true that video games have a very lukewarm history with video game or TV tie-ins, there was a time when Disney was one of the kings of making great ones happen. Specifically, they were famous for taking some of their biggest animated properties and turning them into challenging yet fun video game titles. Aladdin, Lion King, DuckTales, and more graced gamer systems, and they are now treasured for what they were. But, given that plenty of time has passed since then, remasters are coming out more often, with the latest one being Gargoyles Remastered, which will be released on October 19th.

Gargoyles Remastered will fully remaster the pixel graphics to give you a clean and very animated look. However, should you prefer the old-school graphics, you can switch them on a dime. The game focuses on Goliath, leader of the Gargoyle clan, who must find the Eye of Odin, an artifact from the series with great magical powers. But it won’t be an easy fight, as he’ll have to venture through New York and several ancient locations while battling all manner of enemies. Ancient warriors, mechanical monstrosities, and even his former love in Demona. The game will take you back to a simpler era of gaming and make you wish that some things never changed. Check out the trailer below:

There’s a very simple reason why Gargoyles is getting this remaster. Even after decades off the air, the series, for the most part, still holds up incredibly well. The first two seasons are praised for their unique premise, deep storylines, a rich tapestry of characters, and a unique blending of genres. It has a theme song that many recall to this day, and the voice cast was filled with legends like Keith David, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Ed Asner, and so many more. The tragedy was that by the end, Disney didn’t see the potential and completely altered the show for its third and final season, which upset both the series creator and the fanbase.

Thankfully, much like the Gargoyles, the series found ways to continue, including a set of comic revivals, one of which is ongoing and continues the story of the main series. While we can’t say how long it will last, the fact that it’s alive is something that many wouldn’t have thought possible many years ago.

Plus, if it gets big enough, it might get a TV revival and, by extension, a video game revival.