Disney Dreamlight Valley Developers Reaffirm Belle & Beast This Month

Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to get plenty of praise and daily logins from fans worldwide. There’s a massive fanbase for the video game, and it’s hard to believe that we’re getting ready to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you have been enjoying the game, then you might be keen on the next update, which will bring two more additional characters into the game world.

While not officially available right now, the game has been in early access since September of last year. Now that we have had the game for a year to experience the various quests and iconic Disney characters being introduced, there’s quite a fan base for Gameloft to keep entertained. Fortunately, with the lengthy history of Disney, there are plenty of areas to look back and provide content for within the game. With the next major update coming, you can expect Disney Dreamlight Valley to offer Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast in the game next.

Happy one year anniversary! Celebrate with us by getting your Valleys ready to welcome two new special guests later this month 🌹✨



Belle and Beast join Disney Dreamlight Valley in our upcoming Enchanted Adventure update! pic.twitter.com/5Fe7ephLuY — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 6, 2023

Taking to their official Twitter account, Disney Dreamlight Valley developers reaffirm that this month, we’ll see the update for Enchanted Adventure. Of course, earlier this year, we got details about the 2023 content roadmap, and September was already unveiled to bring on a new realm and some new friends. Meanwhile, later this year, it’s been confirmed that we’ll see new characters, frontiers, multiplayer, and a new Royal Tool, along with other magical surprises.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is often described as a game similar to Animal Crossing. Players are getting a life simulation game where they’re tossed into a world mixed with Disney characters. However, it’s your job to clean up the world, customize it to your liking, and aid the various Disney Characters with their quests. While the game is set to launch this year as a free-to-play experience, you can gain early access to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Unfortunately, we’re still left waiting to see just when exactly the development team will be able to bring out the full launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley into the marketplace. At any rate, if you’re willing to pay for early access, you’ll gain quite a bit of content to go through right now.