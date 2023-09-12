Lies of P Devs Offer Insight To Their Inspiration & Choice System

We certainly have quite a few big games we’re eager to dive into. These last few months leading into the end of 2023 will be packed with great releases. If you are looking for a Soulslike experience, then you’re in luck. You will want to keep tabs on a new game slated to launch this coming week. I’m, of course, referring to Lies of P, a title that quickly took players by surprise upon its reveal. Now that we’re inching ourselves closer to the game’s launch, developers have opened up more about what to expect.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, we can offer some insight if you’re unfamiliar with Lies of P. Lies of P is a soulslike experience that adapts the children’s fantasy tale of Pinocchio. However, it’s a dark and twisted version of this storyline that players will embark on when it launches next week. With that said, thanks to Gamerant, a few more bits of information were expanded on through an interview done with multiple developers handling the project. For instance, the game director Jiwon Choi offered some insight into the inspiration for Lies of P. It looks like the development team wanted to dive into a soulslike experience but knew they needed a narrative and setting to make their game stand out.

Jiwon noted that during their research, they found The Adventures of Pinocchio to be a perfect starting point as it provided a series of characters compelling to adult players. Add in the fact the fairy tale offers both cruel and charming elements; it was clear that the developers could twist this storyline to make an unforgettable experience.

As you might already know, the game sets players up in Krat, a city doomed with madness thanks to a Petrification disease. Leaving players in the ruin of a once powerful and grand city. Fortunately, you might be spending quite a bit of Krat city to take it all in. We know that this game works off a choice-based system. Much like the fairy tale, telling lies plays a significant role in what happens to our protagonist and those around him. Associate producer H.Shun Choi noted that there will be moments that demand a decisive action among two choices. These choices help shape the narrative and characters. However, there will be three distinctive endings, likely playing a big role in your actions and choices. So, you very well might find yourself going through the game a couple of times to see just how the storyline would end from these choices presented.

Currently, Lies of P is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game is released into the marketplace, you can expect it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for Lies of P in the video we have embedded below.