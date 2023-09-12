Genshin Impact: Tartaglia Talent Guide

After almost a full year away from the Genshin Impact limited banner, Tartaglia makes his return alongside Zhongli. Tartaglia is a 5-Star Hydro Bow character from the elusive region of Snezhnaya. But since Snezhnaya will most likely be the last region we can explore, Tartaglia uses materials from Liyue and Mondstadt.

Tartaglia’s Elemental Skill allows him to switch between his bow and water swords. These swords will deal Hydro DMG. However, the longer you use the swords, the longer the Skill CD will be. Despite this, Tartaglia’s Elemental Skill should be prioritized over his Normal Attack and Elemental Burst. Because it inflicts Hydro DMG, the Skill will trigger Hydro reactions.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Cutting Torrent

Tartaglia can perform up to 6 consecutive attacks. You’ll mostly be using his Charged Attack. While using the Aimed Shot, Tartaglia will infuse the shot with Hydro. When it hits an opponent, it applies the Riptide status.

When Tartaglia attacks opponents affected by Riptide, he will either trigger a Riptide Flash or Riptide Burst. The Riptide Flash occurs when a fully-charged Aimed Shot hits an opponent marked by Riptide. This deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG and can occur once every 0.7 seconds. The Riptide Burst occurs when Tartaglia defeats an enemy affected by Riptide. This creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents.

Elemental Skill – Foul Legacy: Raging Tide

Using this Elemental Skill unleashes Hydro DMG and allows Tartaglia to enter the Melee Stance. Melee Stance converts Tartaglia’s Normal and Charged Attacks to Hydro DMG. This is what switches Tartaglia from a Bow character to a Sword character.

He can still perform up to 6 consecutive strikes using his Normal Attack except now, he deals Hydro DMG. His Charged Attack consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a Hydro cross slash. Finally, hitting an opponent affected by Riptide will unleash a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. This can occur once every 1.5 seconds. Damage from the Riptide Slash is considered Elemental Skill DMG, not Normal Attack DMG.

After 30 seconds, or when the ability occurs again, the skill will end. Tartaglia will return to his Ranged Stance – the Bow – and the Elemental Skill CD will begin. The longer Tartaglia stays in the Melee Stance, the longer the Elemental Skill CD will be. If he returns to Ranged Stance automatically (after 30 seconds), the CD will be at its maximum 45 seconds.

Unless Tartaglia is at C1, you should use Melee Stance for no longer than 10 to 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst – Havoc: Obliteration

Depending on what stance Tartaglia is in, his Burst will have different effects. If Tartaglia is in his Ranged Stance, he unleashes Flash of Havoc. This fires a Hydro arrow that deals AoE Hydro DMG and applies the Riptide status. It will return a portion of the Burst’s Energy Cost after use.

If Tartaglia is in his Melee Stance, he unleashes Light of Obliteration. He performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing Hydro DMG to all surrounding enemies. This will also trigger a Riptide Blast. When the Riptide Blast hits enemies affected by Riptide, it clears the Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. This damage is considered Elemental Burst DMG.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Never Ending

The Riptide duration increases by 8 seconds. Without this Talent, Riptide lasts for 10 seconds. After Tartaglia’s 1st Ascension, Riptide will last for 18 seconds.

4th Ascension – Sword of Torrents

When Tartaglia is in Melee Stance, on dealing a CRIT hit, his Normal and Charged Attacks apply Riptide to opponents.

Utility Passive – Master of Weaponry

Tartaglia increases your party members’ Normal Attack Level by 1. While he needs to be in your party for this effect to occur, he doesn’t need to be alive. So if he gets knocked out, your surviving party members still receive this buff. At most, your party members can achieve a Level 11 Normal Attack.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.