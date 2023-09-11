Is A Nintendo Direct Happening This Week?

Some might find it hard to believe that we’re almost halfway through September, but that’s indeed the case. But as every day ticks by, a certain contingent of Nintendo fans hopes that a particular announcement will happen soon. Specifically, they’re hoping that a Nintendo Direct is announced, and some hope it’ll be this week. Traditionally, Nintendo has always held a Direct in September, typically so they can announce games for the following year while highlighting the titles that are yet to come. Whether Nintendo gives that this year is up in the air, but there are rumors abound about the potential for one.

Even places like ComicBook.com are reporting the rumors that we’ll get a Nintendo Direct this month. They cite the same source that claims that an F-Zero title might make it into the Direct, which would make many fans happy. However, that’s not confirmed, and Nintendo is notorious for not announcing Directs until the day before or a few days before, depending on the kind of presentation they’re trying to do. But if they were to do a Direct this month, what would it be about?

First off, there are several 1st party Nintendo Switch titles that haven’t been released yet. Super Mario Bros Wonder, Detective Pikachu Returns, WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG Remake, and potentially more. Except for the first two titles in the line, the others have only had one trailer about them. So it’s entirely possible that a Direct could focus on those games and highlight some gameplay elements and stories that gamers will get to participate in.

Then, there are the titles that are coming out in 2024. While Nintendo is expected to release a new system next year, it is presumed that The Big N will want to keep filling up the Switch with titles until the transfer is made. To that end, we know that there’s a game coming out starring Princess Peach next year, and a remaster of a Luigi title is coming early next year, too. Given Nintendo’s history, it would be shocking if they didn’t announce something else that could arrive next year. Perhaps the return of Captain Falcon is their big 2024 title. We’ll have to wait and see.

But the most important thing to note here is that until Nintendo drops the official information, you can’t believe the rumors circling around. Nintendo is just as infamous for releasing things in their own due time, and that will definitely apply here.