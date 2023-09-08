Famed Leaker Is Teasing F-Zero Announcement For Next Nintendo Direct

Now that we’re a week into September, things are accelerating with certain rumors and speculation about key Nintendo properties. For example, you all have likely heard various rumors about the Nintendo Switch successor and what it is likely to be like and that developers were shown the system at the recent Gamescom event. The other rumor that is flying around like hotcakes is about the Nintendo Direct that many feel will debut this month. Traditionally, Nintendo has had a Direct within the month of September, even if it was just a “Partner’s Showcase,” so it’s not wrong to think one could happen this month.

But here is where things get a little murky. Pyoro is a leaker who is known for giving out accurate information. That includes info within recent gaming history, like spilling the beans on Super Mario Bros Wonder before it got officially announced in June. On Twitter, he seemed to indicate that F-Zero was going to be a part of the upcoming Nintendo Direct:

Let's just say fans of a certain MATLAB function will be happy with the upcoming Direct — Pyoro (@Pyoro_X) September 8, 2023

While he doesn’t say the franchise within the tweet, there is a “fzero function” that they have, as noted by Resetera. While that is still rather thin, rumors and leaks have been made off of less, and that’s why it’s important to not believe such things until Nintendo confirms it. Not to mention, there hasn’t been an official Direct announcement since the one at the end of August, which was for one game, if you recall.

That’s not to say that F-Zero fans aren’t begging for this to be true because there’s little doubt they are. The franchise has obtained “cult status” thanks to Captain Falcon and their memories of playing the games on console and handheld systems. There was even an anime with Captain Falcon that was popular.

The franchise was a full-speed racing game that felt totally different from other racing titles, but poor sales, especially when compared to Mario Kart, led to the franchise being shelved. Nintendo has released past entries in the series in places like Nintendo Switch Online, but a mainline game hasn’t come out in almost two decades.

Another irony is that multiple people from past dev teams who worked on the franchise said they would love to bring the series back, but it’s up to Nintendo to make that happen.

Thus, many are hoping a Nintendo Direct does happen soon and that F-Zero is somewhere within it.