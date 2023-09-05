F-Zero GX Producer Is Up To Make The Series Again

While Nintendo is known for being a very forward-thinking company and trying to push the bounds of gameplay and console style creatively, they are also known for being incredibly frustrating on certain topics. For example, despite The Big N having the greatest gaming IP library out there, they don’t use them all to their fullest potential. The Nintendo Switch is their best-selling console of all time, and yet many IPs haven’t made it onto the system. One such IP is F-Zero, which fans have been begging for a reboot of for years, with many past members of its dev teams stating they’d help make it happen.

Fast forward to now, F-Zero GX producer Toshihiro Nagoshi, whom you might know as the creator of the Yakuza franchise, has stated that he’d be up for bringing the franchise back, given how “nostalgic” the last console title was for him. He did an interview with VGC and noted:

“This is a very nostalgic game title for me, and that was when I learned how to create a high quality game to satisfy a fanbase,” Nagoshi said. “I learned a lot, and if there was a chance, I wouldn’t mind working on it again.”

To be clear, he’s not saying that anything is going on with the franchise, and he even said fans should “ask Nintendo” for more on what’s going on with Captain Falcon and his racing series. The other dev team members we mentioned noted in past interviews that they feel that Nintendo isn’t “on board” to bring back the franchise because Mario Kart is a better seller. That’s frustrating for gamers because they know that the two can be completely different and yet both be fun.

The other frustration here is that Nintendo has proven that if they wanted, they could give the series to a 2nd or even 3rd party developer and let them have fun with it. That happened with Donkey Kong and crew when Retro Studios brought the franchise back for the Wii and Wii U. Then there was Metroid Dread, which revitalized Samus Aran in a meaningful way and was even a Game of the Year contender. While it’s true that it’s been 19 years since Captain Falcon had his own game, that means enough time has passed for something fresh with the racer to happen.

Plus, with a new console coming out for Nintendo next year, they need to think about what games to put on it.