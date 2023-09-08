Fans Discuss Nintendo Switch Reveal Event

In many ways, 2017 was a “make or break” year for Nintendo. The Wii U had failed them, the 3DS was successful but not as big as its predecessor, and many wondered if The Big N had finally “run its course” and needed to go strictly to software creation. They decided to keep going and create a console that would change how gamers would play things, a tactic that worked in the past but also technically backfired on them a few times as well. However, in January 2017, the Nintendo Switch reveal event would highlight just how big the new console would be.

We’re bringing this up because Nintendo insider Stealth made a post remembering the games and lineup that debuted during that event and how it would impact things for years to come. The reminder led many gamers to remember those “early years” with the Nintendo Switch, including the banger first year that had numerous big titles and hits:

The 2017 Switch reveal event was actually pretty crazy in heinsight:



– Super Mario Odyssey

– Zelda: BOTW

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

– Splatoon 2

– ARMs

– Fire Emblem Warriors

– Xenoblade 2

– SMT V

– Octopath Traveler



I hope the reveal event for Switch 2 is as packed with surprises! pic.twitter.com/4CIWVWdjo8 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 7, 2023

Something that gets forgotten within the reveal event was that Nintendo had numerous 3rd parties show up to highlight how they weren’t just relying on 1st party titles. They had Atlus, Square Enix, and brought Bethesda in for the first time. Whether they were ports or original titles, the Switch would have them, and that was a huge deal.

Then, as we would later realize, 2017 would be a huge year for Nintendo and its new console thanks to their astounding lineup in that first year to ensure gamers were happy. They had “Game of the Year” titles like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey, and sprinkled throughout the rest of the year were games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, Splatoon 2, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and more.

If you look at the comments of that post, many cite that lineup as what helped make 2017 “the year for gaming.” Others noted how “tired” they were after that lineup because there was so much to play. The other comments turned toward the future, as they wondered what Nintendo would reveal for the “Switch Successor Event” that they want to happen.

Many rumors about the Switch successor have popped up, including how powerful it is, where it’s being shown off, and what games could be on it. The pressure Nintendo is under is that they haven’t had a string of “good systems” in a long time. So, they’ll want a dynamite lineup for their system not to repeat past mistakes.