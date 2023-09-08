Assassin’s Creed Red Is Reportedly Playable With A Release Coming In 2024

One of the key pillars of Ubisoft is the Assassin’s Creed franchise. So we know that there are plenty of projects in the works. It wasn’t that long ago that Ubisoft revealed a few project names and some slight details of what players could expect. However, there hasn’t been much more than that. While the focus might be on a smooth launch for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we know that there is the upcoming project Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red. Today, a new report has surfaced suggesting that the development team is further ahead in this project than what you might have expected.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, and officially, we know that this game is set in Feudal Japan. But there is not much more than that we can go off from. At any rate, the action RPG combat will likely be featured here. Furthermore, Insider Gaming has reported from their sources that the project is progressing quite nicely. It’s apparently a title from the development team that is fully playable right now. Likewise, the developer’s internal release window is the holiday season of 2024. With that said, Ubisoft could very easily delay this game back into 2025, which might not surprise some fans.

At any rate, the publication was able to provide some more details that they have come across, thanks to their sources. For instance, it’s said to be a game that will have two playable characters for players to go through the campaign. There is a male Samurai with a female Shinobi. Little is known right now about the Shinobi character, but it’s believed that the Samurai will be based around Yasuke, a real African Samurai who lived in Japan during the 1500s. So we could also potentially see a take on a real Shinobi from history, but we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case or not.

Lastly, the report noted that there will also be a big play on stealth for the upcoming game. Players can stick within the shadows to keep out of sight or extinguish torches to remain hidden from others. We’ll have to wait for Ubisoft to make an actual trailer to highlight what the game will entail outside of the initial teaser.

Again, we have another Assassin’s Creed game to enjoy next month. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is landing in the marketplace on October 5, 2023. We know that this game will follow Basim Ibn Ishaq in 9th-century Baghdad as he becomes a common street thief to a member of the Assassin Brotherhood. When this game launches into the marketplace, you’ll be able to get a copy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.