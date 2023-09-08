Is An AEW vs. MMA Street Fighter 6 Match Brewing?

There used to be a time when celebrities rarely, if ever, admitted that they played video games or things like Dungeons & Dragons. But now, it can be a badge of honor, and many people flaunt their gaming experiences, whether it be virtual or tabletop, so that their fans know it’s cool to be at a certain level in the gaming world. That brings us to a very special challenge laid out by MMA superstar Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, who is the current ONE Flyweight Champion, against AEW wrestler Kenny Omega, with the “challenge” being Street Fighter 6. Yes, this is real.

For those who don’t understand what’s happening here, Johnson is apparently an avid Street Fighter 6 player, and when being interviewed about it, Kenny Omega was brought up. Not only is Omega arguably the best wrestler in the world, but he’s an avid Street Fighter player and is considered one of the best in the franchise. He’s even gone up against other wrestlers who were avid gamers and showed them just how good he was. So famous was he for his play in that series that Capcom brought him in for the 5th entry to do a special live-action trailer for Mayor Cody Travers.

While it’s true that Omega has never done world tournaments for the series, most agree that he’s pretty good. He even recently posted a 9-win streak while in master rank within the newest title, and yet Johnson feels he can take him on:

Hey @KennyOmegamanX, I hear you're pretty good at Street Fighter. How about you put your money where your mouth is and face ME at @AEW WrestleDream in my hometown of Seattle in a 1 v 1 battle in Street Fighter 6!



He even challenged Omega to the upcoming AEW event WrestleDream, which will be at Johnson’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. That would make it a pretty nice “battleground” for them to fight on, no? The deal is that the loser donates the money to the charity of the winner’s choice. Very respectful.

Naturally, Kenny Omega didn’t take this lying down and responded to it on Twitter:

Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it – Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins . You guys can bond over being losers, etc. https://t.co/meWcHtrb5H — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2023

So, for those who don’t get that Austin Creed reference, he, too, is a wrestler and a big fan of Capcom’s franchise. He and Kenny Omega went at it at E3 once with pride on the line, and in an epic 5-match series, Kenny Omega won. But Creed did make a reply against Kenny, saying that he “got lucky” and challenged him to a rematch, but this time in Tekken.

Either way, should this match actually go down, it’ll be a fun one to see, and it’s for charity, which is something we can all get behind.