Payday 3 Shows Off Heist In New Gameplay Trailer

Are you ready for the arrival of Payday 3? Many fans can’t wait to get their masks on and start robbing places like they did in the previous title, which had quite a following and an extensive amount of content. The team at Starbreeze Studios has been slowly leaking details about the game and what you can expect. But now, we have a full-on gameplay trailer highlighting the four robbers about to take on a heist and everything that goes down with it. It’s supposed to be a “simple in and out job,” but we all know such things never really happen.

You can see the gameplay trailer below and the various steps to take the bank in question hostage. At first, everything goes smoothly. They take out the cameras, mask up, and get security and the other people in the bank to comply with them. But eventually, the police figure out what’s going on, and all heck breaks loose.

That’s when the crew has to go on the offense while also playing defense and set up all sorts of “goodies” to get the cops off their backs. When that doesn’t work? They’ll get hands-on to clear the path for their escape.

Payday Gang members Dallas, Chains, Wolf, and Hoxton are set out to show the world they're still in business.



Check out this gameplay from Payday 3 and see them in action: pic.twitter.com/KLp3GkHDtH — IGN (@IGN) August 4, 2023

As you can see, the fight with the police will get pretty nuts. What’s important to note here is that it’s not simply that you’re fighting cops, but you’re fighting multiple ranks of cops, including SWAT. There’s even a guy in full armor with a grenade launcher-type weapon who isn’t afraid to get up close to blow you away.

To survive, you’ll need to not only work together as a team but ensure you have the right weapons for the job to push them back and get them off your tail. The trailer also shows using your environment to your advantage, including pushing officers off of buildings or getting them close to metal and then shocking them.

But, of course, one of the truest elements of a heist is the act of not getting caught. You’ll want to avoid this “worst-case scenario,” as it could leave your crew in the dirt. That’s why planning and execution will be vital in Payday 3 if you want to get the goods before the police show up.

The dev team recently noted that there will be eight main heists in the game to start, and each one will require different things to complete the job. Think you’re up to the task? You’ll find out on September 21st!