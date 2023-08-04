Metroid Prime 4 Is Still “Upcoming” According To Nintendo

When the Nintendo Switch came out in 2017, many considered it the “swan song” of The Big N. If you will, this was to be their “Dreamcast moment,” where they would make one last console and then go off into the sunset and become a software company. But that didn’t happen, and it was pretty clear early on that they were going all in on this system to stay relevant. They had one of the best gaming years ever in 2017 with their lineup and promised more for the future, including Metroid Prime 4, which we’re still waiting for.

The tease at E3 2017 is one of the most controversial things Nintendo has done during the Switch era. Why? Because while they totally said the game was coming, they knew it wasn’t coming for at least “a few years” as it was still heavily in development. That was fine at the time because fans “knew” that the game would be quality given the original trilogy’s history and success. But then, a while down the road, it was revealed that Metroid Prime 4 was going through a complete overhaul.

The team that had been hired to make the game had apparently not lived up to expectations, and as such, Retro Studios was returning to make the game what it was. However, we’ve heard almost nothing about the title since that announcement.

That has frustrated gamers to no end because they want to play this title, and Nintendo isn’t giving any information. That is until they dropped the latest quarterly financial data and noted the 1st party exclusives that were still coming to the Switch.

Within that list was the next Samus Aran game, and many fans will cling to that as it means the game hasn’t been canceled yet.

However, there is a new wrinkle to consider here. Many rumors state that the next Nintendo console will be launched in 2024. Therefore, if the game can’t come out in early 2024, it could be used as a launch title for the next system, whatever it may be.

That’s not a far-fetched idea, as that’s what happened with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. It was initially made for the Wii U and then ported to the Switch to be its main launch title, which worked heavily in its favor.

Either way, the game is still out there somewhere. We just have to keep hoping it’ll reach us one day.