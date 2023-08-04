Nintendo Live 2023 Sending Out Activity Registration Emails!

Nintendo has always had a unique way of trying to connect with its fanbase. After all, they were the ones who started the digital trend that was the Nintendo Direct, something that pretty much every publisher and significant developer has copied since its inception. But they’ve also been one to try and connect with gamers and fans on a more personal level, so they’ve held live events for fans to celebrate their Nintendo fandom. We’re now less than a month away from one such event in Nintendo Live 2023. The Big N is preparing for the event by prepping potential arrivals with activity notifications.

According to GoNintendo, the company has been sending out emails that will allow you, if you could get a pass to the event, to sign up for activities via the Warp Pipe Pass. If you get the pass, you’ll be able to ensure that you get a spot in the various activities or tournaments that will be at the event. So if you registered for Nintendo Live 2023, you better keep an eye on your emails!

The event itself takes place in Seattle, Washington starting on September 1st and going until the 4th. There will be various things to do there, including playing game demos, being in tournaments, taking photos of pop-up Nintendo areas, and more.

If you’re looking to just play games, then titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pikmin 4, and others will be available to you.

Or, if you’re looking for a challenge, there will be a set of three titles featuring Mario that you can put yourself against to see how you do. If you feel the need to get “classical,” there is a “Classics Zone” where you can enjoy games from an era gone by. If you can’t tell, we mean the 80s when we say that.

There are Meet & Greets where the kids can take pictures with some of the characters from Nintendo franchises, including Mario, Peach, K.K. Slider, Tom Nook, and more! Remember, if Tom Nook offers you a deal, you say no! He doesn’t need any more bells!

Another thing that the event will have is live music performances from their various franchises. This is a highlight of these events, as fans love rocking out to the music.

Finally, there’s a store where you can get Nintendo merchandise to help commemorate the experience.