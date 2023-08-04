We’re One Step Closer To Bloodborne On PC

Bloodborne is a game that the fanbase has continued to plea for a remastered edition or a PC port. The title was a huge hit from the talented folks at FromSoftware, but despite its immense popularity, the game remains a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Launched back in 2015, the wait for a new installment, remaster, or a PC port continues on. But fortunately, one group is already making quite a big step in bringing this game onto the PC platform. It looks like the RPCSX has been able to boot into the game.

Emulators have proven to come in clutch for preserving video games. However, they also have provided a means to enhance the video game experience further. So when word broke last month that work was starting on RPCSX, that had likely prompted some fans of the PlayStation 4 library a bit of excitement. This would eventually mean access to tools that would allow players to push the limits a bit more for a video game. Best of all, the team that brought out the popular RPCS3 was lending their talents again to ensure that this PlayStation 4 emulator thrives. But this project is open to anyone, so we should see quite a rampant growth in ensuring this emulator works and can boot into commercial games.

For instance, thanks to the YouTube channel, BrutalSam, the RPCSX is booting into Bloodborne. But don’t get too excited here just yet. This game boots, but there are no graphics yet, so we’re just getting a black screen. For some, this might be a bust, but for others, that shows some real improvements on this emulator. The fact that this game booting is the first big step to getting this game working properly on the emulator. We might be a good ways off from the game seamlessly working, but it’s progress.

Of course, there’s no telling if we’ll see a PC port officially released on the PC. But until that announcement actually comes, we know that the emulation process is slowly moving forward. We’ll just have to wait and see if this game does make an appearance on the PC platform, whether it’s unofficially via the PlayStation 4 emulator or if it comes through a legitimate port launch. For now, you can check out the boot footage from BrutalSam in the video we have embedded down below.