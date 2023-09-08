Starfield: 8 Best Armor Sets & How To Get Them

The galaxy is a vast place, but finding unique outfits is surprisingly difficult in Starfield. You’ll find bulky spacesuits and plenty of futuristic casual wear while exploring the major settlements of the stars, but finding something truly unique requires searching every corner of space. To help you discover some of the best (and weirdest) outfits in the game, we’ve put together a list of locations and looks for you to peruse. There’s a screenshot of each outfit with a short description where to find it. Open the images for each armor to see the stats.

And we’re judging more than just high stats — we’re also listing outfits that are unique purely for the fun of it. Looking your best is part of the joy of roleplaying in Starfield, even if you’ll only see yourself in the third-person camera. If you want a unique, weird or powerful set of armor, check out the full list below.

Best Armor & Apparel

Stryker Maskwear Apparel: Volii Alpha (Volii System) – Neon – Reward for joining the Strykers gang in Neon. While exploring the Ebbside you’ll get a rumor to talk to a gang recruiter and join them. Their fashionable apparel will be given to you for free.

Operative Suit Apparel: Volii Alpha (Volii System) – Neon – Reward for progressing halfway through the Ryujin Industries Faction. During a mid-point mission, you’ll be sent to infiltrate a rival company. You’ll be given a special weapon and this unique apparel. Wearing this set of clothes makes you 25% harder to detect.

Ghengis Khan’s Outfit & Hat: Charybdis 3 (Charybdis System) – Crucible – Found by killing the Ghengis Khan clone during the series of optional missions on Charybdis. This outfit doesn’t really do anything useful — except give you a +5% intimidation bonus. You can also collect other ancient outfits like a Presidential Suit, African Queen Dress and a Cowboy Outfit. Learn more about how to get this outfit here.

Mantis Spacesuit Set: Denebola 1-B (Denebola System) – The Mantis Lair – Reward for completing the ‘Mantis’ mission found on a remote planet. Reach the bottom of the Spacer-infested underground facility and solve the puzzle to earn this incredibly useful spacesuit. It gives you a special ability to turn invisible when you’re not moving. Learn more about how to get this armor set here.

Peacemaker Spacesuit Set: Ixyll 2 (Ixyll System) – Eleos Retreat – Reward for completing the ‘Peacemaker‘ mission at the Elios Retreat. These are the main missions of the settlement. Complete both missions to gain the Peacemaker Legendary Suit and a special gun.

Mercury Spacesuit Set: Earth (Sol System) – Found in a display case in NASA during one of the last main missions. During the ‘Unearthed‘ mission, you’ll reach a NASA museum. Inside one of the cases is a full set of classic Mercury Astronaut armor. The shiny silver spacesuit isn’t amazing when it comes to stats, but it looks so unique we don’t want to miss it.

Advanced UC AntiXeno Spacesuit Set: Jemison (Alpha Centauri System) – New Atlantis – Reward earned late in the United Colonies Vanguard Faction story. During the mission ‘Hostile Intelligence‘ you’ll be rewarded with this powerful anti-alien armor and a minigun. This is one of the best (and coolest looking) armor sets in the game.

Monster Costume: Titan (Sol System) – New Homestead – A completely ridiculous unique spacesuit you can unlock by completing missions for an annoyed doctor on the United Colonies settlement / museum of New Homestead. Find her in the clinic and she’ll ask you to scare tourists while wearing this absurd space suit. Do it three times to earn a copy of the suit for your collection. Learn more about unlocking this costume here.

Those are our favorite armor sets so far. Did we miss your favorite? Let us know! We’ll update this article with new armor sets as we find them.