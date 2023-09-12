Genshin Impact: Best Tartaglia Build

Tartaglia is one of two 5-Star Hydro Bow characters in Genshin Impact. Unlike Yelan, Tartaglia is a Main DPS.

Also known as Childe, Tartaglia was the first Fatui Harbinger introduced in Genshin Impact. Taking up somewhat permanent residency in Liyue, Tartaglia toes the line between friend and foe with the Traveler. For the most part, he tends to be a friend.

Currently, Tartaglia is one of two 5-Star Hydro Bow characters. However, his Elemental Skill turns him into a Sword character for a brief amount of time. Mastering this feature is essential when using Tartaglia since the Skill’s cooldown changes based on how you use it. Tartaglia is effective against multiple enemies through the Riptide effect. When marked, Riptide will eventually inflict Hydro damage on whichever enemies Tartaglia marks.

Best Position – Main DPS

Due to his unique playstyle and Riptide effect, Tartaglia works best as a Main DPS. Though his Elemental Skill allows you to apply Hydro to enemies, he needs to be on the field for that to occur. Your Sub-DPS and Support characters should be able to apply their elements off-field, setting up Tartaglia to trigger reactions.

Overall, you should increase Tartaglia’s Hydro DMG as much as possible. Since Riptide can be spread by defeating opponents, use Tartaglia to take on mobs and make sure one of your other party members can group them together.

Best Weapons

Focus on Weapons that increase Tartaglia’s CRIT stats and have a skill that affects the wielder’s Elemental Skill. If you don’t have Bows that can buff the Elemental Skill, then look for skills that affect Aimed Shots.

5-Star – Polar Star

The Polar Star is Tartaglia’s signature weapon and so far, it’s his best. Polar Star increases CRIT Rate, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst DMG. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Elemental Burst hits an enemy, the wielder will gain one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. The wielder can have a maximum of 4 stacks and each stack increases their ATK by a percentage.

Thundering Pulse is a good alternative for its CRIT DMG and ATK buffs. Aqua Simulacra can work too for a reliable ATK boost.

4-Star – The Viridescent Hunt

The Viridescent Hunt increases CRIT Rate by a percentage. Upon hit, Normal and Aimed Shot Attacks have a 50% chance to generate a Cyclone, which will continuously attract surrounding enemies and deal a percentage of the wielder’s ATK as DMG every 0.5 seconds for 4 seconds. This can occur once every 14 seconds. This Bow will help group enemies together so if you trigger a Riptide Burst, most enemies in the area should be marked. However, the Viridescent Hunt is only available through the Battle Pass.

The Hamayumi is a good free-to-play alternative for consistent ATK buffs. You should also try The Stringless for the Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG buff.

3-Star – Raven Bow

The Raven Bow increases Elemental Mastery. It will also increase DMG dealt against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro by a percentage. Since Tartaglia’s Elemental Skill infuses his Normal Attacks with Hydro, you should consistently get this buff.

Best Artifacts

For main stats, use ATK%, Hydro DMG Bonus, and CRIT stats for Tartaglia. Substats should include ATK%, CRIT stats, and Elemental Mastery.

4PC Nymph’s Dream

At 2 pieces, Nymph’s Dream increases Hydro DMG by 15%. At 4 pieces, after Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered. Each stack lasts for 8 seconds and increases ATK and Hydro DMG. Though there is no max stack, the bonus will only increase up to 3 stacks. At 1, 2, or 3 or more stacks, ATK will increase by 7%/16%/25% and Hydro DMG will increase by 4%/9%/15%.

4PC Heart of Depth

At 2 pieces, Heart of Depth increases Hydro DMG by 15%. At 4 pieces, after the wielder uses their Elemental Skill, Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG increases by 30% for 15 seconds.

2PC Golden Troupe + 2PC Heart of Depth

Golden Troupe is one of the new Artifact sets introduced with Fontaine. At 2 pieces, Golden Troupe increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%. Combine this with either 2 pieces of Heart of Depth or Nymph’s Dream.

Best Teams

Since Tartaglia can apply Hydro so easily, form a team around your favorite Hydro reactions. The supporting team should have their Elemental Mastery boosted to make up for Tartaglia’s lower reaction damage.