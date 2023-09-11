Forza Motorsport Devs Drop New Racing Gameplay Footage

Fans of the Forza Motorsport franchise should prepare for the next mainline installment. The new game just dropped today on the official Forza YouTube channel. Here, we’re getting a look at a couple of race tracks before diving a bit more into starting off your actual racing career. With nearly twenty minutes of footage, there’s enough here to check out to prepare you a little more before the development team unleashes their next racing installment into the public.

We don’t have too long of a wait on our hands before we can get Forza Motorsport. With Turn 10 Studios officially dropping the number installment to the series, this will be the eighth mainline title for the series while acting as a reboot for the entire franchise. While the game is launching next month, it looks like a few media outlets were able to check out the game ahead of its official launch. Their preview builds so far seem to praise this game quite a bit, with developers giving you easy-to-grasp mechanics as they start to turn up the difficulty as you progress through the races.

With that said, if you’re a car enthusiast, you can expect over 500 different vehicles featured in this game and even more upgrades available. There are over a hundred vehicles said to be completely new to the Forza Motorsport franchise, with a few iconic cars returning. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the full lineup of what vehicles will be featured when the game launches into the marketplace. For now, we can at least check out some of the latest gameplay footage highlighting some race tracks, vehicles, and character customization options.

Since this is a next-generation installment for the franchise, Forza Motorsport should look better than ever. While racing through the course, you’ll get ray tracing and more defined physical damage your vehicle takes. But for now, you’ll need to wait just a tad longer before you can actually pick this game up. Currently, Turn 10 Studios is looking to release Forza Motorsport on October 10, 2023. You’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms when the game launches. However, it’s worth noting that since this is a Microsoft first-party studio release, you’ll also find it on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. So check out the latest footage below as we wait for October 10, 2023, to arrive.