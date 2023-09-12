Starfield: Earn A Free Ship & 50,000+ Credits With This Dungeon

The galaxy is surprisingly sparse in Starfield, the new Bethesda action-RPG that dumps you into an unbelievably massive universe. For such a big place, actual dungeons can be difficult to find. There aren’t many dens of iniquity to pillage that are totally unique. There are hundreds of randomly generated outposts, but these only give randomly generated rewards. If you’re hungry for a free ship to steal and loads of contraband, then check out the full guide below. Here’s where to find the Vulture’s Roost.

More Starfield guides:

Best Skills | Best Ship Upgrades & Mods | All Companions | All Romance Options | All Settlement Locations | Join All Factions | How To Pirate Ships | Secret Companion | Secret Ship & Suit | Easter Egg Landmarks | Best Weapons | Best Armor | All Console Commands

Vulture’s Roost Dungeon | Valuable Outpost Location

To find an incredibly lucrative late-game dungeon, travel to Jaffa IV (Jaffa System) — the system is near the Kryx System. On Jaffa IV, land at the Vulture’s Roost dungeon.

The absolutely enormous Vulture’s Roost is a facility built into the walls of a rock canyon. The area is controlled by Ecliptic Mercenaries who will swarm you as you land. Make sure to select the Vulture’s Roost landing pad. This is the only way to actually access the vast dungeon.

is a facility built into the walls of a rock canyon. The area is controlled by who will swarm you as you land. Make sure to select the Vulture’s Roost landing pad. This is the only way to actually access the vast dungeon. Fight through the entrance and reach the stairs. The stairs lead up to a cell block and a small barracks. The cell has a Master Lock that can be avoided by collecting a Cell Keycard in the barracks room upstairs.

that can be avoided by collecting a in the barracks room upstairs. Progress outside and reach the large bar / tavern area. Clear out the large group of enemies. In the back-left, you’ll find a medical room leading to the hangar .

area. Clear out the large group of enemies. In the back-left, you’ll find a leading to the . Entering the ship hangar, Ecliptic reinforcements will arrive from a new ship. This ship can be taken for free after it lands — giving you a free new ship in your fleet.

Commandeer the ship by boarding it, killing the crew, then using the Pilot’s Seat. This ship is the Dagger — it is worth ~10,000 credits alone. The ship will be automatically added to your fleet and all items from your previous Home Ship will be transferred to the Cargo Hold — even if the new ship’s cargo is smaller. You can easily transfer everything back at any Ship Services Vendor. The ship is unregistered, so you’ll need to register it to sell.

Before leaving the area, you’ll want to search for valuable Contraband and other items. Bring Digipicks and unlock the many chests, locked rooms, lockers and more. Loot the bodies for valuable weapons, credits and other gear.

Places To Search :

: The Cell : Find the Master Lock cell near the entrance interior — up the stairs from the landing pad. Get a keycard for the cell in the barracks up the stairs nearby. The cell contains two Aurora containers.

: Find the near the entrance interior — up the stairs from the landing pad. Get a keycard for the cell in the barracks up the stairs nearby. The cell contains two Aurora containers. Apartments : Connected to the tavern, look for an open door on the lower level. There are multiple locked rooms in the two-story apartment area. Each locked room contains loot.

: Connected to the tavern, look for an open door on the lower level. There are multiple locked rooms in the two-story apartment area. Each locked room contains loot. Apartments Barracks : Unlock the Expert Lock door on the second floor of the apartments area. There are two Master Lock chests inside, two Aurora containers and Harvested Organs.

: Unlock the Expert Lock door on the second floor of the apartments area. There are two Master Lock chests inside, two Aurora containers and Harvested Organs. Offices: On the upper floor of the tavern, you’ll find a hallway with multiple locked offices. The hallways leads to the landing pad where the Dagger arrives.

Sell the Contraband at The Den (Wolf System) or The Key (Kryx System) — the Key is only available if you joined the Crimson Fleet. If you have Shielded Cargo, you can also sell at major settlements. There are 30+ Contraband items to find if you search carefully — and you can loot the resources in the large containers at the cave landing pad.

Dagger [Ecliptic Ship]

Fuel: 40 | Hull: 393 | Cargo: 200

A Class | Reactor: 16 | Crew: 2 | Jump: 20 LY | Shield: 340

LAS: 6 | BAL: 13 | MSL: 47

Value: 7814 | Mass: 306

Depending on your level, this ship can be vastly more valuable (or less) and the enemies you encounter can be extremely tough. If you want to get the most out of this dungeon, set the difficulty to Very Hard before you land on the planet. After landing, set the difficulty to Normal (or Very Easy) to make the dungeon much easier to handle. Then you can clear the area out freely.