Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Devs Drops New Concept Art

If you’re a fan of Cyberpunk 2077, then you know this month will be a big one for the game. We have two major releases for Cyberpunk 2077, one of which is entirely free. Unfortunately, both will require you to ensure the game is being played on the latest-generation platforms along with the PC. However, today, a new concept art piece was dropped to further hype up the new content you can expect for Night City later this month. Take a look at the Black Sapphire club.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion Cyberpunk 2077 will receive. This new expansion will add a new area to explore within Night City, Dogtown. What exactly you’ll be encountering while exploring this area remains a mystery for now. However, a new concept art image was released, giving you a look at Black Sapphire. According to the post that went along with the image drop on X, Hansen owns the Black Sapphire club, and it’s set up as a luxurious establishment that is only meant for the elites.

Black Sapphire



The very definition of clandestine. This club, owned by Hansen and located on top of his sanctuary, lures in elite players not just from Night City but from around the world. It's a secure place to make all sorts of shady deals — secure from all except the… pic.twitter.com/rKKaUKkf5D — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 11, 2023

Interestingly, the elites visiting Black Sapphire don’t all come from Night City. Instead, you can expect to bump into characters from all around the world. Here, shady deals are made, and you don’t want to get on anyone’s bad side. Who knows, perhaps this might set up some characters you might see pop up in a future Cyberpunk 2077 video game release. But what exactly you’ll find while roaming in this area or the quests that could come up will be unveiled once the expansion drops this September 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, there is a free update coming as well. The 2.0 update has been teased and highlighted by CD Projekt Red developers. We know that this update will be making several revamps to the game systems. However, we are still waiting for the update to be made available. Last week, we had word that this week, an announcement will be made on when players can expect the 2.0 update. With that said, we know that once this update is released, you’ll only find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for Phantom Liberty below. Again, we already know that this is the only expansion coming out for Cyberpunk 2077, as the development team is being moved onto a new game engine.