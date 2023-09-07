Fortnite: How to get the Shield Breaker EMP

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, heist is the Last Resort to survival. Since the fate of the island is at stake, there are a lot of powerful weapons to add to your loadout, fresh reality augments to roll, and swarms of guards trying to stop you in your tracks. Epic Games continue to keep the loot pool fresh by introducing new weapons to try out. The latest weapon on the island is the Shield Breaker EMP and here’s where you’ll find it.

The Shield Breaker EMP joins the group of throwable items. However, unlike other throwable items in the game, the Shield EMP doesn’t work to enhance movement.

More Fortnite guides

Where to find the Shield Breaker EMP in Fortnite

The latest throwable can be commonly found in Chests, Heist Bags, and even as floor loot. Also, you can expect to see them in one of the many vaults that are dotted around the island. To access a vault, you need a Vault Keycard which can be obtained by eliminating a Highcard Boss. The bosses will spawn at Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat. A boss can also spawn at Mega City, Brutal Bastion, and Shattered Slabs.

The item is extremely versatile as it can disable Cameras, Lasers, Defense and Business Turrets, Vehicles, and Drones. This makes the Shield EMP particularly useful at the three estates, allowing you to navigate them undetected.

It’s worth noting that effected tech won’t be disabled permanently, but for a total of 25 seconds after the grenade is thrown. In addition, you can use the Shield Breaker EMP against enemies to rip 70 shield from them.

That’s all you need to know about the Shield Breaker EMP in Fortnite. Only time will tell where the item will sit in the meta.