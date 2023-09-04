Mortal Kombat 1 Will Come With Denuvo DRM

Fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise might be dealing with the Denuvo DRM if they opt to pick the game up on PC. That’s not something players might be interested in going through, but it looks like NetherRealm Studios is not forgetting to tack on this DRM protection when they launch the latest installment to the fighting franchise this month. If you were hopeful that the Denuvo DRM was being dropped, you’re out of luck. A new update on the Steam page for Mortal Kombat 1 confirms that the game will have the popular DRM attached.

The Steam page left some fans wondering if there would be DRM or not since this game store page didn’t have any indication of DRM software being included. But now that the page has been updated and the game will come with Denuvo, it might leave you wondering just how well this game will perform. That’s the big issue we see time and time again when it comes to dealing with the Denuvo DRM. This DRM, in particular, has consistently seen flack from the gaming community.

While the purpose of the DRM is to keep the game secure, others have chimed in that this Denuvo DRM has forced the gameplay performance to take a hit. That’s not something you obviously want to experience. But again, with this DRM in place, the game is less likely to be cracked and shared around online. It’s a fight against piracy for DRMs, so developers, along with publishers, might view this tacked-on software as a necessity despite the potential of players losing out on a few FPS.

With that said the company behind the DRM has previously stated that their goal is to end this criticism. They have plans to bring out a piece of software to allow third-party testers to play a game with Denuvo DRM enabled along with it disabled. That should hopefully clear up the misperception. It’s their suggestion that we see games perform better when the DRM is cracked or removed, it is due to the game builds being different.

Fortunately, if you are against the DRM, then we typically see developers remove the DRM after so long. The only downside is that you might be waiting a long while before the Denuvo is removed. As for when you can get your hands on Mortal Kombat 1, the game is set to release on September 19, 2023. When the game does launch, you can expect it on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.