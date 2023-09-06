Mortal Kombat 1 Roster Fully Leaked

Well, it’s that time again. It’s time to find out that an upcoming AAA gaming title has gotten a leak and to warn you that the leak is not only out there but could be “revealed” to you if you’re not careful. The game in question is Mortal Kombat 1, and its roster has been highly praised so far thanks to the numerous trailers highlighting a handful of playable characters and Kameos for fans to enjoy. Only a few roster slots were left on each side of the equation, but the remaining characters have been leaked thanks to someone getting an early copy of the game.

Don’t worry. We won’t post the roster reveals here, as we merely wanted to warn you that places like Reddit do have them. But more came from this leak than just a roster image. The version that this leaker got was for the Nintendo Switch. When NetherRealm Studios announced that the game would come to Switch, many wondered if it could handle the rather high-quality graphics of the title. Apparently, the answer is no, as the leaker said:

“I have an early copy, I would avoid on Switch as the performance isn’t up to par for a $70 title,” they said. “Lots of lag whenever there is a lot of screen movement. This strange persistent screen glitch that tears the middle of the screen is the most jarring thing.”

It’s curious that NetherRealm would allow such a glitchy version to be released into the wild, but there could be some explanations for this. For example, it’s unclear why this person got that early copy, and it could be that NetherRealm is looking to fix/adjust things in a day-one patch. Then again, the last mainline entry also had serious problems on the Nintendo Switch and was regarded as a “visual downgrade” compared to the other systems. But it’s also fair to say that the Switch version would never be the “best-seller” for the title in the first place.

Either way, we’re within the “final countdown” of the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, and gamers are excited about it. They want to see more of this “new world and timeline” and try out the various characters and Kameos to see which suits them best. Plus, while the full roster has been leaked, there are still the DLC characters from the Kombat Pack that will ensure even more Kombat is enjoyed.