Mortal Kombat 1 Gets Official Live-Action Trailer

On September 19th, Mortal Kombat 1 will drop, and it will be the dawn of a “new era” for the franchise in more forms than one. The franchise has had a long and complicated road to get here, but NetherRealm Studios has fought hard to keep things alive since they rebooted the franchise in 2011. In that decade-plus, they’ve released three titles, with the fourth coming next month, and it’s breathed new life into the series. The previous entry was the most successful title of the lot by a large margin, and its DLC helped set up the new world we’re about to enter.

But the people most excited about the game are the fans, who are eager to see what will happen in this new world and how the characters will play. Today, NetherRealm Studios revealed a brand-new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, but it’s unlike all the others we’ve seen so far. Why? Because it’s a live-action trailer starring Dave Bautista. It’s not only a calling card for the game and its fanbase but also a reference to the original TV commercial for the franchise.

In it, Bautista brings more people into the fold so they can participate in Mortal Kombat. As he narrates through the trailer, he talks about the old ways of the franchise and how the upcoming game will rewrite things so that “new alliances” and stories can be born. Even Ed Boon went onto Twitter to promote the trailer and asked fans to find as many Easter Eggs as possible. You can watch the full trailer below:

The “new world” that Bautista spoke of is the one of Liu Kang’s making. After getting the hourglass from Kronika, he went back in time to rewrite the world and the fates of its many Kombatants. While you’ll recognize some familiar threads and faces, others have been changed dramatically.

Sub-Zero and Scorpion are now brothers, and they’ve taken in Smoke as a part of their clan. Mileena is to be the new leader of Outworld, and her sister Kitana is trying to help her achieve that goal. Sindel is the leader of Outworld and keeps General Shao Khan in check, but for how long remains a mystery. As for Raiden, he has been reborn younger and with a deeper appreciation for Earthrealm.

These are just the tips of the iceberg regarding changes, and once the game comes out, you’ll get to see how this “new world” really works and what might be next for it.