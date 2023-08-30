All Active Honkai: Star Rail August 2023 Redeem Codes

There are currently two active redemption codes for Honkai: Star Rail. Redeem them before they expire!

Sometimes, Honkai: Star Rail will release redemption codes outside of the version update livestreams. With the start of Version 1.3 and the start of Imbibitor Lunae’s banner, HoYoverse released a celebratory redemption code for players to claim.

In order to access your in-game mailbox and claim these rewards, you need to complete the Trailblaze Mission “The Blue” – “A Moment of Peace.” Essentially, once you name your Trailblazer, you’ll be able to start redeeming gift codes. Make sure you have a HoYoverse account linked to your Honkai: Star Rail account or you won’t be able to redeem the codes.

Neither code listed has a set end date, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Codes typically don’t last long, with Livestream codes only being active for around 24 hours before expiring.

MB6N2TVCSQ9F 50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT 50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

2 Traveler’s Guides

5 Bottled Sodas

Website Redeem

Go to the Honkai: Star Rail gift redemption website. Log in to your HoYoverse account. Select your server – North America, Europe, or Asia. The name field should populate automatically. Enter the code and click redeem. The rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox.

In-Game Redeem

Note: As of Version 1.2, in-game redemption is not available on iOS yet. The Android and PC versions of the game will have this option.