All Active Honkai: Star Rail August 2023 Redeem Codes

There are currently two active redemption codes for Honkai: Star Rail. Redeem them before they expire!

The Honkai: Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae promotional image.

Sometimes, Honkai: Star Rail will release redemption codes outside of the version update livestreams. With the start of Version 1.3 and the start of Imbibitor Lunae’s banner, HoYoverse released a celebratory redemption code for players to claim.

In order to access your in-game mailbox and claim these rewards, you need to complete the Trailblaze Mission “The Blue” – “A Moment of Peace.” Essentially, once you name your Trailblazer, you’ll be able to start redeeming gift codes. Make sure you have a HoYoverse account linked to your Honkai: Star Rail account or you won’t be able to redeem the codes.

Neither code listed has a set end date, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Codes typically don’t last long, with Livestream codes only being active for around 24 hours before expiring.

MB6N2TVCSQ9F50 Stellar Jade
10,000 Credits
STARRAILGIFT50 Stellar Jade
10,000 Credits
2 Traveler’s Guides
5 Bottled Sodas

Website Redeem

A screenshot of the Honkai: Star Rail code redemption screen online.
  1. Go to the Honkai: Star Rail gift redemption website.
  2. Log in to your HoYoverse account.
  3. Select your server – North America, Europe, or Asia. The name field should populate automatically.
  4. Enter the code and click redeem.
  5. The rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox.

In-Game Redeem

Note: As of Version 1.2, in-game redemption is not available on iOS yet. The Android and PC versions of the game will have this option.

  1. Open up the game!
  2. Go to the in-game menu – the space smartphone.
  3. Select the (…) next to your nickname and Equilibrium Level.
  4. Select the Redeem Code option beneath Trailblazer Profile.
  5. Enter your code(s) and redeem.
  6. The rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox.

