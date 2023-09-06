Bethesda’s Todd Howard Hints That Indiana Jones News Will Come Next Year

Todd Howard is a massive fan of the Indiana Jones franchise. We know that much already, so the fact that he’s getting the opportunity to bring out a video game for the IP must be quite a dream come true. However, we’ve learned little to nothing about this game, and that should change soon. In a recent interview with Esquire, Bethesda’s Game Director did make one small mention of the game and even hinted more towards when we can expect more news to emerge. However, we might be waiting for more details to arrive sometime next year.

Right now, the team over at Bethesda might be taking in the reception and feedback from players who are getting into their latest RPG release, Starfield. The video game was a massively anticipated title, and last week, some players were given early access to the game if they opted to pay for a more premium edition of the game. So, while the focus might be seeing how the game is performing with everyone or what updates might need to roll out, it’s far from the only thing on Bethesda’s plate. We have post-launch content likely coming down the road for Starfield, and then there’s the previous statement by Bethesda’s Pete Hines that The Elder Scrolls 6 has entered full development.

However, Todd Howard is a producer for the upcoming Indiana Jones video game. First unveiled back in 2021, the title has been mainly kept in the dark. We know that MachineGames, the folks behind the more recent Wolfenstein titles, are bringing this new game out into the marketplace. But as mentioned, we did get some small insights into the game from Todd Howard’s recent interview with Esquire.

Todd Howard noted that he’s a massive Indiana Jones fan and even pitched an idea for a game to LucasFilm back in 2009 that they passed on. However, that idea was apparently given the green light to start this project. So, while details were light, Todd Howard noted that the game has a focus on exploring, and it’s all about Indiana Jones. Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything else he could say, but he did mention that we’ll talk next year.

So that could mean we’ll either see the game launch next year or at least have some more marketing materials to highlight the game. If you’ve been waiting on this game since it was first released, you’re likely more than ready to start seeing some actual footage of the game or details on where this narrative will take place compared to the cinematic franchise.