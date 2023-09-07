Fortnite: How to get the Sticky Grenade Launcher

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, Epic Games introduced us to the Last Resort. With the fate of the island in your hands, there are a lot of powerful weapons to add to your loadout, fresh reality augments to roll, and a whole lot of guards trying to stop you in your tracks. A hotfix has gone live in Fortnite, deploying the Shield Breaker EMP and the Sticky Grenade Launcher onto the battlefield.

It’s worth noting that the Sticky Grenade Launcher is disabled from competitive playlists.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get the Shield Breaker EMP | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Hire Characters in Chapter 4 Season 4 | Location Guide | Fortnite: All Mythic and Exotic Weapon Locations | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Alert a Security Camera | Fortnite: How to Secure Forecast Data From Forecast Towers | Fortnite: How to get the Khaby Lame Skin | Fortnite: All New Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 4 Season 4 | Fortnite: How to Check Your Stats on Discord | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling | Fortnite: Where to Find the Big Bush Bomb and How to Use it | Fortnite: How to Pet Wolves and Boars | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide |

How to get the Sticky Grenade Launcher in Fortnite

If you want to take the Sticky Grenade Launcher for a spin, it won’t be too difficult to find. You’ll encounter the weapon when you’re searching Chests, Holo-Chests, Heist Bags, shooting down Drones, or claiming a Capture Point.

As the name suggests, the weapon launches grenades that stick to surfaces. Shortly after, the grenade will explode, dealing damage to structures and enemies. The explosion shouldn’t be underestimated, as those caught in the impact can be hit with 80 damage.

Although the launcher is equipped with a respectable magazine size of four, it takes a lengthy six seconds to reload. This can be a long time when you’re in an intense battle, so make sure you have another medium to long range weapon as backup. Thanks to the Explosive Surplus Reality Augment, you’ll never run out of rockets. Once you activate the Augment, you’ll instantly gain rocket ammo and subsequent containers opened will always have rocket ammo.

That’s everything you need to know about the Sticky Grenade launcher in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. With a lot of mythic weapons on the island, the Grenade Launcher has a lot to compete with if it wants a place in the meta.