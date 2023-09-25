Fortnite: Best Landing Spots in Chapter 4 Season 4

Out of all the locations, which are the best?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has some unique and captivating points of interest, so what are the best landing spots this season?

Where you land can dictate how the rest of your match will play out and of course, you want to start your game off in the best way possible. No matter what your play style is, we’ve got the best options, below.

Here are the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Mega City

Perhaps the most obvious landing spot for securing a lot of loot is Mega City. There are over 100 chests scattered around each floor of the skyscrapers, as well as plenty of ammo boxes. You’re guaranteed to acquire some powerful weapons, especially since there’s also a vault in Mega City that you can access with a Vault Keycard by taking out the boss that spawns at the point of interest.

Mega City is almost central in terms of positioning on the island. With a lot of motorbikes dotted around the area, you can use one to rotate to another part of the map. However, keep in mind that Mega City is a hot drop, so it’s likely that you’ll be highly contested. Luckily, you should have some strong loot at your disposal and there’s always grind rails and zip lines you can use to reposition or even retreat.

Frenzy Fields

For long-time Fortnite fans, landing at Frenzy Fields is a no-brainer as it shares similarities with Chapter 2’s Frenzy Farm. There are many chests and heist bags in the main barn, along with two NPCs, one of which is hireable.

Since the landing spot is fairly open, it’s perfect for those who prefer long range battles, or if you want to get straight into the action in the early game.

Crude Harbor

In contrast, Crude Harbor is one of the best landing spots if you want a quieter start to your match. Since the location is unmarked, it’s unlikely to get much attention, not to mention that it’s on the edge of the map. Therefore, you can loot the chests around the harbor at your own pace.

Slappy Shores

Landing at Slappy Shores can get your early game off to a strong start. There’s plenty to do here, but be aware of the Low Card NPCs that roam around the main warehouse. At the northern side of the point of interest, there are a multitude of houses full of chests and ground loot, along with a gas station.

It’s highly likely that you’ll be faced with a lot of opposition here. If you find yourself on the back foot, you can destroy various Slap Juice barrels to regain some health and shields, or use the Slurp Truck that’s parked near the Capture Point on the bridge.

Brutal Bastion

Another one of the more competitive points of interest in the battle royale, but it’s definitely worth the risk. You can set yourself up for success against those who may be rotating in from Sanguine Suites by taking control of the high ground. The frosty location is home to numerous chests and Slurp Barrels, so you’ll be in a great position to combat whatever the remainder of the match throws at you.

Brutal Bastion contains launch pads, making it easy to rotate to nearby areas such as the points of interest that reside in the jungle biome.

That concludes our guide for the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.