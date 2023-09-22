Queue the birthday music as Fortnite turns 6! It’s hard to believe the battle royale is already 6 years old, they grow up so fast. To celebrate, a limited-time birthday event has landed on the island, allowing fans to celebrate 6 years of Fortnite.

Following suit of previous years, Epic Games has rolled out limited-time birthday quests with XP and cosmetics up for grabs.

All Fortnite 6th birthday quests and rewards

By completing the following quests, you’ll earn XP and birthday-themed cosmetics along the way:

Wish the bus driver a happy birthday – 20,000 XP

Dance with 2 characters in different matches – 20,000 XP

Collect 3 birthday presents – 20,000 XP

Land 4 times during Fortnite’s 6th birthday – 20,000 XP

Consume 5 birthday cake – 20,000 XP

Use 6 balloons – 20,000 XP

Here are the rewards you’ll earn for completing a certain number of tasks:

Birthday Basher Pickaxe – Complete 1 birthday quest

Birthday Dash Spray – Complete 3 birthday quests

Slice O’ Six Back Bling – Complete 5 birthday quests

As you can see, birthday cake, balloons, and birthday presents have been unvaulted for the duration of this celebration.

Birthday cake is a consumable that can be found dotted around the map. Taking a bite will replenish some of your health and shields. Balloons and birthday presents can be found in chests and as floor loot.

Also, you can activate the new Jump Balloon Reality Augment to get a Balloon automatically when you jump, until you reach the max number of Balloons. That’s not all, as the update has unvaulted the Shell Slide and Bloodhound Reality Augments, too. When Shell Slide is activated, you’ll gain Shotgun shells while sliding. With Bloodhound, enemies hit by your DMR shots will be marked for a short time.

That’s all you need to know about the Fortnite birthday quests and rewards. It’s time to get the party started!