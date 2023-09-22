Splatoon 3 Drops New Details On Side Order DLC

It’s been over a week since the newest Nintendo Direct dropped some unique bunches of information about the rest of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. One of the things that got players excited, at least at first, was the Direct kicking off by showing more of Splatoon 3 Side Order. The DLC is the second part of the title’s “expansion pass” and will feature the returning Agent 8 being sucked into a mysterious place ruled by order. To that end, they’ll meet up with old and new characters to rescue a certain someone and face all-new enemies as they try to make it through.

On Twitter, the team at Squid Research Labs dropped some new screenshots and details about the upcoming DLC. First, they confirmed what many fans had speculated: the mysterious Acht we saw in the trailer was the DJ called Dedf1sh. They were one of the “underground musicians” that helped provide the soundtrack to the series.

For whatever reason, they got sucked into the Spire of Order and have been in it for a while, so they know certain things that Agent 8 will have to learn so they can survive. Acht also knows Marina, who is also trapped within the spire somewhere. That’s why Pearl, via a drone that follows Agent 8, is involved in this, too, because she wants to get her friend and musical partner back.

Based on what we know so far, it's safe to speculate that Agent 8 is in for a tall order of trials in this new world. Side Order is planned to launch spring 2024 at the earliest, so please have patience while we make everything…perfect. pic.twitter.com/CTiXk3wCSF — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 22, 2023

As you can see from the tweets and screenshots above, the Splatoon 3 DLC will be unlike anything the game has done before. First, it has a “digital world” feel that hasn’t been talked about yet but could explain why everything is attempting to be “perfect,” as it could be a computer-like entity behind it all.

Second, we will have enemies to fight of a very translucent nature, which many feel refers to certain sea creatures that reside in places like the Mariana Trench. Either way, as you ascend the Spire of Order, you’ll be fighting many waves of these creatures, and you’ll need to use special chips you acquire to power up Agent 8 and make them able to do more damage.

The only downside to knowing more about the DLC is the reminder that the content isn’t scheduled to be released until at least Spring 2024. That’s a letdown for many gamers, as the first wave of the DLC came out in March. That means Nintendo unveiled things once again without them being close to release.