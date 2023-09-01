Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season Arrives, Suprise Big Run Event Dropped

Splatoon 3 was already going to have a big month in September. It wasn’t too surprising to learn that due to how the game’s 1st anniversary would be this month. Since its launch, the title has been one of Nintendo’s biggest games, especially in Japan, where it’s been selling like hotcakes for a year. We found out a little while back that today would be the arrival of the new “season” content via “Drizzle Season,” which you can enjoy right now. But Nintendo has decided to reveal even more stuff for gamers to enjoy today, including the arrival of a new Big Run event.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, the Big Run event will start later today and then go until Sunday. So there’s no need to rush into it right now, but you should still prepare for the Salmonid madness to come. For those who haven’t done a Big Run event before, this is when the Salmonids invade the Splatlands, and Salmon Run shifts to a map that wasn’t in the mode before to have you deal with the overrun of the species to try and send them back where they came from.

A Big Run is going down at the Um'ami Ruins starting today, and it features some possibly sketchy in-development Grizzco weapons! It's scheduled during the Splatfest Sneak Peek, so you can score conch shells too. And don't forget to vote for a Splatfest team before hopping in! pic.twitter.com/H2dcpFDvUB — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 1, 2023

The curious thing about this is that the Big Run events were one of the “big sells” for Splatoon 3, and up until now, we’ve always had advanced warnings about them coming. Typically, the Deep Cut team would do a small warning video, or there would be a tweet from the Squid Research Lab team highlighting the “monster” that would show up at certain points in the event. The last Big Run event we had was months ago, so it’s curious that they’re shadow-dropping the event now without much fanfare.

Keeping it rolling, the next big thing that’ll happen this month is the next Splatfest! In one week, the “Deep Cut Leader” Splatfest will drop, where you’ll need to select from Shiver, Frye, or Big Man to see who you believe should be the group leader. The game has already released a track called “The Big Betrayal,” highlighting how Shiver and Frye found out about Big Man’s “solo track” with the Squid Sisters, and they weren’t happy about it at all. This will be the Splatfest to honor the title’s first anniversary, and many are curious if this will have ramifications for the rest of the title’s content.

The Sneak Peek for the Splatfest celebrating the first anniversary of Splatoon 3's release is live! Head to the Pledge Box, and vote for the team you want to join. And remember—you can’t change teams after you vote. pic.twitter.com/eGLcDpO471 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 1, 2023

Finally, with Drizzle Season, there are new catalog items to get, stages to play on, weapons to use, and more.