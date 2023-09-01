FromSoftware Is Aware Of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Save Issue

Fans were surprised to see Armored Core make a return after being gone for about a decade. The video game franchise saw a triumphant return to the public when it was first unveiled during last year’s The Game Awards event. With FromSoftware working on the game, fans who enjoyed the classic mech franchise were eager to work alongside newcomers who have fallen in love with FromSoftware with some of their latest video game releases, such as their epic hit Elden Ring. Fortunately, the wait has ended for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, as players can pick up a copy of the game today.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon might be available right now, but it looks like some fans are not finding the game saving their progress. It seems like FromSoftware is catching wind of the errors some players are having on the PC platform. Tweeting on their player support account, FromSoftware alerted players that there was a problem with save data not being properly stored under certain circumstances. Currently, the development team is investigating the problem and hopes to have answers soon. As a result, the big component that might help keep your game saved is to ensure that you properly close down the game when you’re done playing.

So, if you’re playing on the PC platform, don’t put your PC to sleep without the game being closed down. That might save you quite a few headaches and frustration if you find that you’re forced into replaying sections of the game campaign all over again. But again, with the development team aware that there is a problem, it should hopefully be resolved sooner than later. Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a problem on the console platforms, so if you’re not playing this game on PC, you might not have anything to worry about.

As mentioned, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is available to pick up and play. Despite some fans initially not enjoying the gameplay experience, its debut weekend saw some impressive numbers for FromSoftware. Furthermore, the video game is available on quite a few platforms. Players will be able to pick up the game for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. With that said, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.