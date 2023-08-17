Splatoon 3 Reveals New Season, Amiibo and Splatfest!

At this point, if you’re not enjoying Splatoon 3, you’re missing out on quite a bit. The game has been incredibly popular since it dropped last year, and it’s about to celebrate its 1st anniversary in the biggest ways possible! Today, the team at Squid Research Labs dropped several announcements outlining what’s to come in the “Drizzle Season” that’ll start on September 1st. The game came out on September 9th last year, so it’s a nice way to honor their release month. As you would expect based on the last two “seasons” of the game, there’s plenty to check out and enjoy.

Per the norm, you’ll have the chance to get plenty of new gear via the catalog, and that’s just the start. There will be a new stage for you to play called the Shipshape Cargo Co., and there will be a returning stage for Salmon Run as well!

Also, there are a few new weapons for you to try out should you desire to change things up or want a new variation on the weapon you love to main. New challenges are also coming, including one focused on Inkjets, new cards in the Tableturf mini-game, and more.

You can check out the full trailer for Drizzle Season below:

SRL here with a whole lot of research for you. Buckle your science belt—this is good stuff!



First up, Drizzle Season 2023 drops on 9/1, and our Video Team has uncovered this trailer. Are those new weapons we spy? New stages?! See for yourself! pic.twitter.com/UlbAFANGfJ — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 17, 2023

But wait! That’s only the start of the announcements! Nintendo themselves announced that this November, you’ll be able to get a special Splatoon 3 Amiibo featuring Deep Cut! As the tweet below states, if you get them, you can scan them in the game and take selfie pictures with them! The perfect souvenir to put into your locker! Plus, you’ll get new gear, too!

The three members of Deep Cut will make their #amiibo debut on November 17th! Scan them in-game to snap a photo with these #Splatoon3 stars, get exclusive gear, and more! pic.twitter.com/uc78efsDRj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2023

Finally, and arguably most surprisingly, we’ve gotten word on the next Splatfest! The first reason this is surprising is we just came out of a Splatfest last weekend, and that means the new one will happen in less than a month, as it’ll start on September 8th and last until the 10th.

The second reason the Splatfest is surprising is it’s a Deep Cut triple threat!

Next, some shocking news. It's been a full YEAR since we started researching the Splatoon 3 game! And now we've discovered that the next Splatfest (from 9/8 to 9/10) celebrates the same anniversary with a divisive theme: Who would be the best leader? Shiver, Frye, or Big Man? pic.twitter.com/DVz4FvmxMk — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 17, 2023

Yep! You’ll have to choose your favorite member of Deep Cut and fight for them to be the true leader of the group! Franchise fans will have some déjà vu going on here as the final Splatfest of the first game saw fans pick between Callie and Marie, and it had a big effect on the sequel and its story. So could a big paradigm shift be happening here? We’ll find out next month!