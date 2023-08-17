Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty New Footage Confirmed

Quite a few fans are out there eager to dive into the expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was incredibly hyped when it was first marketed. Of course, we know how the release ended up being. Fortunately, the developers were able to turn things around, and players often recommend checking the game out if they have yet to do so since it was released. But there’s another major update coming to the game with the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Today we have confirmation that the game expansion will have new gameplay footage.

If you have been keeping tabs on Cyberpunk 2077, then you know the developers have been actively working on the game to bring it up to their standards. While they didn’t quite hit the expectations fans had for this game when it was released, the expansions and updates planned were scrapped to focus on turning things around for the game. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean all the expansions were scrapped. Instead, CD Projekt Red has only one expansion for the game with Phantom Liberty. Today, we’re finding out that Gamescom ONL will feature new gameplay footage for fans.

Tuesday, don't miss a world premiere new look at the gameplay of @CyberpunkGame 2077: Phantom Liberty during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Streaming everywhere LIVE at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/tUVokpnN6L — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2023

We don’t know anymore right now. So how much footage will be showcased and what it will feature is a mystery. At the very least, we know that this coming week will at least showcase some new content for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this expansion, then we can offer some insight into what CD Projekt Red is bringing to the game.

This expansion is said to take place midway into the main game campaign. Here players will be presented with a new spy-thriller adventure to save the NUSA President. Outside of a new storyline, there is said to be a new area to explore called Dogtown, with its own riddled secrets to uncover. Just as before, your choices will determine how the storyline ends for this game expansion. But on top of that, there is said to be a new ending that can be unlocked for the base game.

While Cyberpunk 2077 launched for last-generation platforms, you won’t find this expansion on them. Instead, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on September 25, 2023.