Splatoon 3 Rants About Game At Nintendo’s Shareholder Meeting

Did you know the word “fan” is short for “fanatic?” At first, that might sound very mean to derive a word from. But when you consider how “passionate” fans are about the things they love, it can easily get out of hand. For example, sports fans are known to get incredibly rowdy and lose their minds when things like a “bad call” happens or the “wrong team wins.” However, that doesn’t mean that kind of “bad attitude” doesn’t happen in places like the video game space. Case and point, a Splatoon 3 fan decided to interrupt a Nintendo shareholder meeting to complain about a very specific thing from the title.

For the record, this is a 100% true story, and VGC even found out the comments that were said by the “fan.” When Nintendo holds a shareholder meeting, which happened today, one key part of the event is a Q&A session so that the shareholders can get a chance to voice their thoughts and feelings about what Nintendo is doing with their hardware, software, or other “business choices.” Sometimes these are standard questions, and other times they cut to the heart of what Nintendo is potentially “doing wrong” or “not doing enough of.”

But for one Splatoon 3 fan, who might be Twitter User Haruikatako, but that’s unconfirmed right now, they decided to spend $3500 to get a share in Nintendo so that they could complain about the customization options for their favorite ink-based title. Some of you might be confused about that, as the game has many customization options.

Yet he wasn’t complaining about the options overall. He complained that the male Inklings and Octarians weren’t “getting the treatment that the female characters were.” He felt that the female characters were getting “preferential treatment” regarding having “more options than the boys.”

Yeah, it’s one of those people, but it gets worse. He interrupted the meeting and refused to listen when Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa tried to stop him because of his “long question.” Yet he ignored him and kept going. He also noted that before the meeting, he sent numerous letters to Nintendo about this “issue” and that he “never got a reply.”

Gee, wonder why that was…?

This is the kind of story that makes you wonder how people function sometimes. If there’s a lesson here, it’s simple: don’t be that guy. There are more important things to do in life than asking a question like that.